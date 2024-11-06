NFL Week 10: Saints Have Renewed Focus and Direction, But Does the Outcome Change?
It's a new day on Airline Drive in Metairie. After a day off and major changes following a seventh straight loss, the Saints are back in the building with a somewhat fresh slate.
The Saints players now have to figure out how they're going to tackle to the rest of the season, because let's face it, crawling your way out of a 2-7 hole in hopes that you could get into the postseason is virtually impossible. As some have said, the goal is to chase .500 for the end of the year, and it starts with the Atlanta Falcons. Here's a look at some of the Week 10 storylines for New Orleans.
Saints Storylines to Follow - Week 10
A New Direction
These next three months are some of the most important for the franchise. New Orleans will undoubtedly make some changes under interim head coach Darren Rizzi, and the evaluation process is in full swing for just about everyone in the building. GM Mickey Loomis said that he really won't be focusing on a new head coach right now. Also, Marshon Lattimore won't be among those who will be there, as he was traded to the Commanders on Tuesday. Rizzi is a coach players can get behind, so we'll see how things look with him going forward.
Changes
Everything should be on the table for the Saints, and they're going to look at a lot of things to see what change is needed moving forward. Joe Woods takes over as the play caller for the defense, while there will be some additional responsibilities for Phil Galiano on special teams. New Orleans is also expected to bring in another quality control assistant to help. As for personnel changes, we'll see how that unfolds.
We also look at where the health is at for the team, as we do every week. New Orleans said that they were going to put some things in place for this week to hopefully help cut down on their sea of injuries. Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring) and Rico Payton (back) are two that we're looking for this week, but I'd be more optimistic on Payton returning first. Jamaal Williams (groin) didn't make the trip after being downgraded from doubtful on Saturday. I'd be absolutely shocked to see Chris Olave (concussion) on the field anytime soon.
Could this be the week New Orleans gets back Shane Lemieux (knee) and Nephi Sewell (ACL)? We'll see, but they're in the return window.
Kamara Capturing the Record
Alvin Kamara just needs a handful of yards to become the Saints' all-time leading rusher. It's a shame that his performance against Carolina was overshadowed by the ugly loss. Kamara had one of his best games with New Orleans, equaling a career-high in rushing yards at 155. The last time he did that was in a historic performance against the Vikings in 2020. He finished with 215 all-purpose yards against the Panthers, and at least helped bring the offense back to life. Whoever does actually show up for the game on Sunday will get to witness history.