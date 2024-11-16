NFL Week 11 Matchup: Saints Defense vs. Browns Offense
Opponents have had their way with the defense of the New Orleans Saints most of this season. Thought to be one of the better units in the NFL coming into the year, the Saints defense has been anything but, ranking at the league in most categories.
While the New Orleans offense has been battered by injuries, the defense remained comparatively healthy. At least, until recent weeks. Cornerback Paulson Adebo (leg) is out for the year, while defensive backs Kool-Aid McKinstry, Will Harris, and Rico Payton have also missed time. Combined with the trade of CB Marshon Lattimore last week, one of the most talented secondaries in the league has been stripped down.
The 3-7 Saints now face the 2-7 Cleveland Browns. They'll also square off against a familiar face in QB Jameis Winston, who took over starting duties after Deshaun Watson was lost for the year.
Cleveland has one of the league's worst offenses. The failure of that unit has caused a playoff team from last year to drop to the bottom of the AFC standings.
Neither team has much chance to climb back into contention within their conference. Whatever chance either has depends on units that have been mostly punchless against opponent so far this season.
Saints Defensive Rankings
Points Allowed: 24th (24.6/game)
Total Yards: 28th (385.6)
vs. Pass: 29th (244.6)
vs. Run: 27th (141)
Rushing Average: 31st (5.1)
Third Downs: 18th
New Orleans expected a better performance from their defensive line in 2024, but it's been uneven at best. The Saints have 22 sacks and 45 tackles for loss. Only 15 of those sacks and 21 negative stops have come from their front four spots.
End Carl Granderson has had a good year with 3.5 sacks and 19 pressures, but is not a prototype elite edge rusher. Chase Young (3 sacks) has a team-high 14 QB hits but is not the finisher that the defense expected.
Payton Turner has come on strong recently, especially against the Falcons. Cameron Jordan is no longer an elite Hall of Fame caliber player, but made a huge play with the game on the line against Atlanta.
Defensive tackles have been an even bigger disappointment for the Saints. Second-year Bryan Bresee has four sacks, tied for the team lead, but has been highly inconsistent for long stretches. He's also struggled against the run, along with fellow tackles Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders.
New Orleans linebackers also haven't been the playmakers we've seen in the past. Not surprisingly, Demario Davis leads the unit in tackles. However, he's made very few game-changing plays. Willie Gay Jr. also hasn't been the difference maker that was expected when signed this offseason. Pete Werner remains nearly as steady as Davis, but is a game-time decision with a hand injury.
The leader and defensive play-caller, Davis must make more of his usual big plays. He and the other linebackers would be helped if the defensive line can create more disruption up front.
Cornerback Alontae Taylor has been one of the lone consistent standouts on a disappointing defense. Taylor doesn't have an interception, but leads the team with 10 passes broken up. He also leads the defense with seven stops for loss and his four sacks are tied with Bresee for the best on the team.
Rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry has shown flashes of why the Saints drafted him in the second round. He should be back in the lineup on Sunday after missing two games with hamstring issues. Ugo Amadi and Shemar Jean-Charles have stepped up since Adebo's injury and the trade of Lattimore.
Will Harris gave a big jolt to the secondary in his return from injury last week. Harris is an upgrade to Jordan Howden alongside Tyrann Mathieu and is also able to cover the slot. Mathieu can still make big plays and expertly bait quarterbacks, but has become a major liability as a tackler.
Browns Offensive Rankings
Points Scored: 29th (16.4/game)
Total Yards: 31st (274.4)
Passing: 28th (183.4)
Rushing: 28th (91)
Rushing Average: 25th (4.0)
Third Downs: 32nd
Cleveland has scored 20 points or more just once in nine games, with that in Winston's first start two weeks ago. They've managed over 300 total yards in a game only twice while turning the ball over 12 times and averaging an NFL-worst 23.4 yards per drive.
Winston is capable of big numbers, but also back-breaking turnovers. He'll also need protection from an offensive line that has contributed to 43 sacks from opponents. Even with Amari Cooper traded, Winston will still have some big-play receivers to target.
Wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore aren't particularly physical, but are jittery threats that have combined for 66 catches for 667 yards. Cedric Tillman is the most physical target of the wideouts and has 24 receptions for 264 yards and a team-best three scores. Most of that production has come since Winston has taken over.
The Browns also have David Njoku at tight end, one of the league's most athletic and underrated players at the position. After career-best production and a Pro Bowl berth a year ago, Njoku has 30 catches and 255 yards despite playing in just six games.
Cleveland has a talented foursome of running backs capable of bludgeoning a defense. Nick Chubb is still recovering from a devastating knee injury from last season, but is the headliner of the group.
After four straight 1,000-yard seasons, Chubb was knocked out in the second game last year. He remained sidelined until three games ago and has had 42 carries for just 113 yards since. While still not 100% back to form, Chubb is still a back capable of punishing defenders.
Backing Chubb up are backs Jerome Ford, D'Onta Foreman, and Pierre Strong. Foreman is a punisher, but Ford is the Browns leading rusher with 269 yards, 5.2 per carry, and one of the team's league-worst three scores on the ground.
Can the Saints Defense Rebound?
Since Week 3, New Orleans has given up an abysmal average of 161 rushing yards per game and 5.7 per carry. Once one of the league's best against the run, a seemingly helpless Saints defense is getting gashed on the ground by opponents weekly.
The New Orleans pass defense hasn't been any better. This unit has been among the NFL's worst in yards after the catch, with an inconsistent pass rush often allowing quarterbacks to easily go through progressions unbothered.
New Orleans has allowed mediocre players like Sean Tucker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Darnell Mooney, and Jaleel Mclaughlin have career days against them. It's precisely that reason why even an awful Cleveland offense presents a danger.
The challenge for New Orleans will be to make Cleveland's offense look as bad as it's been all season. Whether they can may be dependent on whether the Saints season continues with even the slimmest of meaning.