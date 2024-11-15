NFL Week 11: Saints Final Injury Report Rules Out Two Starters For Browns Matchup
NFL Week 11 action picks up this weekend, as the Saints (3-7) host the Browns (2-7) in the Superdome for an early Sunday kick. New Orleans looks to make it two in a row under interim head coach Darren Rizzi, and their final injury report gives us a better idea of who will be in the mix when they play. Here's the rundown.
Saints Final Injury Report | Week 11
OUT
- Lucas Patrick (ankle)
- Jamaal Williams (groin)
QUESTIONABLE
- Pete Werner (hand)
- J.T. Gray (hip)
- Erik McCoy (groin)
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder)
- Nephi Sewell (knee)
- Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring)
Jordan Howden (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation going into Sunday. Kool-Aid McKinstry was a full participant on Friday. Jamaal Williams and Lucas Patrick were among those not spotted at practice. They'll miss another game this weekend. Look for Nick Saldiveri to get the nod again at left guard, while Jordan Mims should be featured a bit more in addition to Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill.
Darren Rizzi said on Friday afternoon that Erik McCoy and Nephi Sewell are both ready to go, but the team will have to do some roster management to make it work. Pete Werner was sporting a club on his right hand, and Rizzi said that he will be a game-time decision. He wants to play, but we'll just have to see where things go.