NFL Writer Calls Saints Star Team's 'Best Kept Secret'
The New Orleans Saints are heading into the 2025 season with one of the least experienced quarterback rooms in team history.
The Saints will likely turn to rookie Tyler Shough as the top option out of training camp, but things could quickly fall into the lap of Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler. Either way, the running backs and tight ends will be crucial in the passing game this season. Young quarterbacks typically lean on these two reliable options when possible as they're getting acclimated to the NFL.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder recently suggested tight end Foster Moreau was the team's best kept secret heading into 2025.
"Not only is Moreau a 'feel-good' story, returning to the field after beating Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2023, but he’s also a significant contributor on the Saints’ offense," Holder wrote. "He’s a good red zone target with 18 career touchdowns and contributes as a blocker in the run game.
"Despite shaky quarterback play last season, the New Orleans native managed to have one of his best campaigns as a pro, racking up 32 grabs for 413 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns."
Moreau was one of the more reliable options on the Saints last season. With New Orleans not aggressively upgrading their wide receiver room and potentially looking to trade Chris Olave, the Saints could lean on Moreau even more this season.
The veteran tight end is the Saints' best kept secret, but if he can rack up 700 yards and score half a dozen touchdowns, he might put the league on notice.
