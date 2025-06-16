NFL Writer Hints At Potential Solution In Saints Offense
The New Orleans Saints have been backed into quite a corner on offense this season.
Franchise quarterback Derek Carr opted to retire, and newly hired head coach Kellen Moore is left with Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener at quarterback.
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report recently suggested the best-case scenario for the Saints offense this season would be a long-term answer emerging at quarterback.
"Kellen Moore is not stepping into the easiest job," Ballentine wrote. "The coach who has been fortunate enough to work with the likes of Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert is now at the helm of a quarterback competition between Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler. The Saints' goals on offense shouldn't have anything to do with where they finish in any metric.
"Instead, the primary objective season is to come out of the year with a quarterback they like for 2026. Based on draft capital, that's going to be Shough. Ideally, the offensive line will come together with first-round pick Kelvin Banks Jr. slotting in at left tackle, Taliese Fuaga at right tackle and Trevor Penning kicking inside to guard. That could enable someone like Shough to thrive enough to garner momentum for 2026."
If the Saints can find a potential answer at quarterback this season, they would be in a great position moving forward. While Shough, Rattler, and Haener don't jump off the page at you, one of them has the chance to emerge as a potential franchise option if given the opportunity.
Shough has the best chance to make an impact from day one this season. If he plays well this season, that would certainly be the best-case scenario for Moore and the Saints.
