Saints News Network

NFL Writer Hints At Potential Solution In Saints Offense

The Saints could see Tyler Shough emerge this year and it would be the best-case scenario for the team.

Zach Pressnell

Jun 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks on during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks on during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have been backed into quite a corner on offense this season.

Franchise quarterback Derek Carr opted to retire, and newly hired head coach Kellen Moore is left with Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener at quarterback.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report recently suggested the best-case scenario for the Saints offense this season would be a long-term answer emerging at quarterback.

"Kellen Moore is not stepping into the easiest job," Ballentine wrote. "The coach who has been fortunate enough to work with the likes of Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert is now at the helm of a quarterback competition between Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler. The Saints' goals on offense shouldn't have anything to do with where they finish in any metric.

"Instead, the primary objective season is to come out of the year with a quarterback they like for 2026. Based on draft capital, that's going to be Shough. Ideally, the offensive line will come together with first-round pick Kelvin Banks Jr. slotting in at left tackle, Taliese Fuaga at right tackle and Trevor Penning kicking inside to guard. That could enable someone like Shough to thrive enough to garner momentum for 2026."

If the Saints can find a potential answer at quarterback this season, they would be in a great position moving forward. While Shough, Rattler, and Haener don't jump off the page at you, one of them has the chance to emerge as a potential franchise option if given the opportunity.

Shough has the best chance to make an impact from day one this season. If he plays well this season, that would certainly be the best-case scenario for Moore and the Saints.

More NFL: Saints' $51 Million Signing Listed 'Worst Contract' Of Offseason

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News