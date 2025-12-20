Where Things Stand With Saints, Kellen Moore In 4-10 Season

The New Orleans Saints are buzzing right now.

New Orleans reset ahead of the 2025 season by bringing in Kellen Moore to be the team's head coach after leading the Philadelphia Eagles' offense last season. The Saints went 5-12 last season and then quarterback Derek Carr abruptly retired ahead of the season. It could've been worse, but the Saints have been hot since Tyler Shough took over as the team's starting quarterback.

Now, New Orleans sits at 4-10 and has won two straight games over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. New Orleans has three games left against the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and Atlanta Falcons and very well could surpass last season's 5-12 record. What makes this even more impressive is the fact that the team started 1-8 this season.

The Saints made the right call

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore speaks with a referee during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Things are looking up for the Saints and unsurprisingly, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero said Moore's job is safe for the 2026 campaign.

"At 4-10, the Saints are long out of the playoff chase," Rapoport and Pelissero wrote. "However, there's a case to be made that not only has Kellen Moore's first season been a success, but that New Orleans is also the hottest team in the division, with wins over the Bucs and Panthers in a five-day span. After a 1-8 start, the Saints have won three of their last five games, including a sweep of Carolina behind promising rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.

"This was never going to be a championship season in New Orleans, and Moore's work has impressed people around the league. He'll be back in 2026 with a roster that will continue to evolve as he builds the program."

Moore is just 36 years old and took over the title as the youngest head coach in the league heading into the 2025 season. There were some growing pains early on, but Moore looks like the right hire right now. Plus, Shough looks like a potential quarterback of the future. The vibe is shifting in New Orleans.

