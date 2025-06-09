NFL Writer Reveals Shocking Best-Case Scenario For Saints
The New Orleans Saints shouldn't be going into the season with high hopes for their roster. Under first year head coach Kellen Moore, the Saints will likely peak at five or six wins if everything goes perfectly.
The quarterback situation in New Orleans is a disaster, to say the least. The Saints have second round pick Tyler Shough followed by Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. Rattler and Haener both proved they weren't ready to run the offense last season and Shough is one of the more criticizing rookie signal callers.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently shared some harsh opinions on the Saints this year but revealed the fact that this season could lead New Orleans to the best-case scenario moving forward: the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
"The New Orleans Saints lost Derek Carr to a shocking retirement decision and may now be starting rookie Tyler Shough in 2025," Scataglia wrote. "Well, the Saints also have a first-year head coach in Kellen Moore, so while there could be light at the end of the tunnel, the Saints are at the very beginning of that tunnel. This roster is old, brittle, and just not all that good. Them earning the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft could be great for the future of the franchise."
It's hard to imagine a team wanting to lose enough games in one season to land the No. 1 overall pick, but the Saints might not have a choice. With their roster and quarterback situation, there's a chance this team only wins one or two games.
If that's the case, the No. 1 pick in the draft will likely belong to them and they'll be able to use it on another quarterback to take over their offense. Still, the season needs to be played and anything can happen between right now and the 2026 NFL Draft.
More NFL: NFL Writer Identifies Saints' Nightmare Scenario In 2025