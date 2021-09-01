Saints Add FB Adam Prentice and DT Montravius Adams Off Waivers, per Reports

New Orleans Saints adds a player to fill in their vacant fullback position along with a veteran defensive lineman.

The New Orleans Saints have claimed fullback Adam Prentice off waivers. The move was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

FB ADAM PRENTICE SIGNED

Prentice, 24, is an undrafted rookie out of South Carolina who spent the preseason with the Denver Broncos before being released on Monday. He started his collegiate career at Colorado State, where he played for three years before finishing at South Carolina as a graduate transfer.

Denver Broncos fullback Adam Prentice (43) during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY

Through four years of college, Prentice had 18 carries for 65 yards. He added 20 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown.

At 6-feet and 245-Lbs., Prentice will try to win a job as lead fullback for the Saints. New Orleans does not currently have any fullbacks on the roster.

The Saints released undrafted rookie Sutton Smith over the weekend and veteran Alex Armah was among the cutdown to the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

DT MONTRAVIUS ADAMS SIGNED

Adam Schefter of ESPN also reports that the Saints have signed former Green Bay Packers DT Montravius Adams.

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) against the Oakland Raiders. Wag Syndication: PackersNews © USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Adams, 26, was a third-round choice in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He played four years in Green Bay, appearing in 45 games with 1.5 sacks and 4 tackles for loss among 44 total stops.

The 6'4" and 304-Lb. Adams was with the New England Patriots this preseason before being released on Tuesday.

New Orleans will be without star DT David Onyemata, who is suspended for the first six games of the season.

No corresponding moves have been announced by the Saints to accommodate the signings of Prentice and Adams.

