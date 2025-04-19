NFL Writer Claims Saints' $150 Million Star 'On Thin Ice'
The New Orleans Saints recently received the crushing news that star quarterback Derek Carr could miss the entire 2025 season with a shoulder injury. This puts the Saints in a tough position for the upcoming NFL Draft.
Should they reach and draft a quarterback, or should they go into the 2025 season with Spencer Rattler as the starter? Either way, Carr could be on the hot seat this season.
Heading into the season, NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia noted that he believes Carr is "on thin ice" for the Saints.
"All of a sudden, Derek Carr has a shoulder injury, and his status for the 2025 NFL Season seems to be up in the air," Scataglia wrote. "The New Orleans Saints seriously should not have signed Carr to begin with, and now they seem to be dealing with the fallout from that huge mistake.
"The Saints pick ninth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could be the perfect slot to take Shedeur Sanders, if they are high enough on him. And overall, Carr is simply not all that good and isn't going to lead the Saints to where they and where other NFL teams want to go. He's beginning to age well into his 30s and is an average-at-best QB. Derek Carr has to be on thin ice approaching the NFL Draft."
This is far from a hot take from Scataglia. It's hard to imagine Carr will be with the Saints beyond this season. If New Orleans doesn't find a starting quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, it will almost certainly find one in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Either way, it's unlikely the Saints want to move forward with Carr on the roster beyond this season.
