Don't Miss a Beat: Rams vs. Saints Live Updates and Scores in Week 13
Keep up with the Rams-Saints action with our weekly game thread, with notes, scoring, big plays and in-game analysis.
NEW ORLEANS -- Sunday's game against the Rams is about as important as they come for the Saints, as they look to move to 3-0 under interim head coach Darren Rizzi. More importantly, they look to keep pace in the NFC South and prove they're legitimate. Keep up with all the Week 13 action here in our weekly game thread, as we'll provide notes, scoring, big plays and in-game analysis.
Pregame Notes
- With no Erik McCoy, Shane Lemieux figures to be the most likely candidate to snap to Derek Carr. Kyle Hergel was signed to the active roster on Saturday, and he's got some work in at center too.
- It's only pre-game warmups, but I'm not seeing a big club on Pete Werner's hand. He was a full participant of practice this week.
- Scoreboard watching at this point, but paying close attention to that Chargers-Falcons game. The Saints aren't out of it until they're out of it, and we're doing this thing again. New Orleans just needs to win and focus on that.
- Crazy to think this is just the second late kick for the Saints of the year and that's all they have, assuming the schedule doesn't get flexed anymore and that finale against the Bucs isn't one.
- Shane Lemieux and Kyle Hergel are snapping in pre-game warmups. Would obviously expect Lemieux to get the start today for the Saints.
- Chris Olave is on the field with Coach Dubb (Keith Williams). Good to see him around.
- Did you know the home team has won the past nine regular season matchups? That's pretty nuts.
- Really nice crowd pop for Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He's done a really nice job making plays for the Saints in Olave and Rashid Shaheed's absence.
- Joel Hilgenberg is today's Saints Legend of the Game. Khalen Saunders and Cesar Ruiz led the Who Dat chant.
- Rams won the toss and elected to defer to the second half.
First Quarter - Saints 3, Rams 0
Scoring
- Saints, 8:48 (12-34, 6:12) - Blake Grupe 54-yard field goal.
Notes
- Rams know they're going to be tested on the ground after last week's game against the Eagles, and Alvin Kamara got a first down on the first run.
- Kamara got another good run on 2nd-and-10 to pick up 9 and then got stopped for no gain by Christian Rozeboom.
- Saints elected to go for it on 4th-and-1 after lining up and using a timeout and then Derek Carr went empty. He hit Kevin Austin Jr., just as we all thought would be the read.
- That's a wild catch by Kamara to lose 2 yards. I don't know how he did that.
- Drive stalls out after Carr's 3rd-and-12 pass goes incomplete. It was originally ruled a fumble and then scooped up by the Rams for a touchdown. However, they overturned it.
- Big boot by Blake Grupe to give the Saints the lead. It wasn't the prettiest finish to the drive, but every point counts.
- That's some pass rush the Saints got on 3rd-and-5. Bryan Bresee got the hit on Matthew Stafford and the ball fell incomplete. New Orleans passes their first test on defense.
- Really nice block by Taysom Hill on that Kamara 10-yard run.
- Carr tried deep to Juwan Johnson. Doesn't hit. Fans really don't agree with a no-call. Can't say I've seen that before.
- Rizzi ball is fun. He tried the fake punt on 4th Down and rolled right with Taysom Hill trying Kevin Austin Jr. Rams called for a hold that gave New Orleans a fresh set of downs.
- That's a fun play design by Klint Kubiak. Carr hit Taysom Hill after a fake pitch to the left to Kamara that picks up 21 yards. Bad news is New Orleans had to burn their second timeout at 2:19 of the opening quarter.
- Ineligible player downfield on Taliese Fuaga wipes out a Kamara touchdown from Carr after some great efforts. That's brutal.
- Another costly penalty on New Orleans, as Trevor Penning gets called for an illegal block below the waist. I thought he tripped at first, but that wasn't the case.
Second Quarter
Scoring
Notes
- Grupe misses from 36. That's about right. He was wide left, but it wasn't by much.
Big Plays
