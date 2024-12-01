Saints News Network

Rams vs. Saints Update: Week 13 Inactive Report for New Orleans

A look at who's in and who's out for the Saints when they take on the Rams.

Sep 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) on a time out against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
NEW ORLEANS -- Fresh off their bye week, the Saints have to keep putting together wins to keep pace in the NFC South. They're 2-0 under interim head coach Darren Rizzi and look for a real big win against the visiting Rams in Week 13.

After ruling out one player on the final injury report and later downgrading a player on the PUP list, here's a look at the rest of the inactives for New Orleans.

Saints Inactives List - Week 13

Erik McCoy was questionable coming into Sunday
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls for the ball from center Erik McCoy (78) against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
  • Spencer Rattler (emergency third quarterback)
  • Jordan Mims
  • Jaylan Ford
  • Lucas Patrick (ankle)
  • Erik McCoy (groin)
  • Mason Tipton
  • Khristian Boyd

New Orleans called up receivers Dante Pettis and Kevin Austin Jr. this week and did not bring up Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles) for this contest. The team waived safety Millard Bradford and signed offensive lineman Kyle Hergel to the active roster.

With McCoy not playing, Shane Lemieux would be the most likely candidate to snap to Derek Carr on Sunday. While you wait for kickof, be sure to hop on over to our Pregame Report.

