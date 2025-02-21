Report: Saints Hiring Ex-Chargers Head Coach As New Defensive Coordinator
After hiring a first-time head coach in Kellen Moore, the New Orleans Saints are bringing in an ex-head coach to be one of Moore's top assistants.
According to a report from NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo, the Saints are in agreement with ex-Los Angeles Chargers head coach and 2024 San Francisco 49ers assistant head coach Brandon Staley as their next defensive coordinator.
Staley, 42, went 24-25 in his three seasons as a head coach, including a playoff berth in 2022. The Chargers memorably collapsed in the Wild Card round that year after leading the Jacksonville Jaguars by 27 points.
Ironically enough, Moore was Staley's offensive coordinator in 2023 with the Chargers. Both left LA at the end of the season, and while Staley landed with the 49ers, Moore became the offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
The last time Staley was a defensive coordinator was the 2020 season, when he oversaw a Los Angeles Rams defense that ranked first in both points and yards allowed, an impressive performance that resulted in him getting the top job with the other LA team.
New Orleans finished with the NFL's third-worst defense in terms of total yardage a season ago, though they only allowed the 14th-most points. There's plenty of talent on that side of the ball, though, highlighted by veterans Cam Jordan and Demario Davis.
It's going to take a huge effort from this coaching staff to turn the 5-12 Saints into a playoff contender, especially with the worst salary cap situation of any team in the league. Staley may have questionable depth to work with as he looks to shape this defense into a winner.
But Staley is unquestionably qualified to be an NFL DC at this point, and he and Moore will both hope to improve upon their last experience together.
