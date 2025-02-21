Saints Predicted To Acquire 6-Time Pro Bowl Receiver: 'Perfect Free Agent Option'
Any New Orleans Saints fan is well aware at this point that the team's rogue spending in the past is crippling their ability to spend top dollar in the present.
Every offseason, the Saints have to pull off cap gymnastics just to break even. Meanwhile, they were only able to sign a single multi-year contract last offseason, and it was a bargain bin deal for wide receiver Cedric Wilson.
The story is the same this offseason: the Saints probably won't be able to sign any lucrative long-term contracts, and ironically enough, they could really use more help at the receiver position. Could they nab a decorated veteran at a reasonable price?
In a recent article, USA Today's Jacob Camenker predicted one free agent signing for each NFL team, and he paired the Saints with six-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen, who spent last season on the Chicago Bears after 11 excellent years with the Los Angeles Chargers.
"The Saints have kicked the can down the road enough that they are a whopping $54.1 million over the cap entering the 2025 NFL offseason. That will significantly limit their ability to make significant signings," Camenker wrote.
"Going after a veteran like Allen, who turns 33 in April, might suffice. The Saints need a No. 2 receiver across from Chris Olave and Allen could fill that void on a reasonable contract."
Allen, who turns 33 in April, had something of a down year in a bad Chicago offense. But 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns isn't a bad stat line for a number-two receiver, and Allen is also just one year removed from a 1,243-yard performance in just 13 games with the Chargers.
Spotrac projects Allen for a two-year, $22 million deal, and there's certainly a chance he could take a one-year deal as retirement starts to become a consideration. That's affordable enough, but can the Saints convince a championship-hungry veteran to come to a 5-12 team?
