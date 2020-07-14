Former Saints, Ricky Williams and Earl Campbell honored by University of Texas

Former New Orleans Saints running backs, Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams will have their names immortalized on the University of Texas' stadium's playing field. The school announced the change on Monday.

Ricky Williams was a unique talent. Williams set NCAA rushing records at the University of Texas, and he won the Heisman trophy in 1998. Next, Saints Head Coach Mike Ditka unloaded his entire 1999 NFL Draft class with Washington to select the one player he felt could transform the franchise, Ricky Williams. Williams had three seasons with New Orleans before being traded to the Miami Dolphins in March of 2002. In 34 games, Williams gained 3,129 yards rushing, 1,092 receiving, and 18 touchdowns. Ricky suffered from social anxiety disorder and struggled to manage his personal life and NFL career. He was a productive player for the Saints but did not connect well with Saints HC Jim Haslett.

Earl Campbell was equally or more impressive than Williams as a running back. He overwhelmed college and NFL defenders with his punishing rushing style. Campbell's brief stint with the Saints was at the end of his illustrious Hall of Fame career. He gained a total of 921 yards via rushing and receptions in 24 games as Saints player after joining his former Houston Oilers HC, Bum Phillips in New Orleans. Very modest numbers for Campbell who battled knee injuries most of his NFL career.

On Monday, UT announced they would rename their stadium's field to honor two of the school's Heisman Trophy winners, Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams.

Renaming the field was an idea from Dahr Jamail. Dahr is the son of the prominent attorney, Joe Jamail, who died in December 2015, in which UT named the Joe Jamail Field in his honor. The death of George Floyd emotionally moved Dahr Jamail and wanted to be a part of social change in America.

According to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman, Jamail and his brothers, Randall and Rob decided to request UT to have their father’s name taken off Royal-Memorial Stadium’s field and replaced with the university's two Heisman Trophy winning running backs, Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams.

The honor is excellent for Campbell and Williams. An interesting omission for the Jamail family and UT's recognition is former Heisman Trophy winner QB Vince Young. Nevertheless, two former New Orleans Saints will have their place on the University of Texas' playing field.