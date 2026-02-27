Saints 'Ideal Draft Haul' Headlined by 2 Heisman Candidates

The New Orleans Saints were heavily criticized on their 2025 NFL Draft haul, specifically their top two selections. In the first two rounds, the Saints reached on Kelvin Banks Jr. and Tyler Shough, who were both supposed to go a bit later in the draft than the Saints picked them. But New Orleans liked them and it paid off.

Shough and Banks were two of the better rookies in the entire NFL draft class. Shough finished near the top of the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting despite not playing the first half of the year while Banks quietly emerged as a potential franchise offensive tackle.

To continue trending in the right direction, the Saints need to hit a home run again in this draft class.

PFF's Bradley Locker recently suggested the Saints' ideal draft haul would be Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Indiana cornerback D’Angelo Ponds, and Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.

Saints have to hit big in the 2026 NFL Draft

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (LB21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It’s hard to pinpoint Love’s perfect landing spot within the top 10, but the Saints may be it," Locker wrote. "New Orleans must upgrade a rushing attack that was 29th in EPA per play in 2025, and Love (93.7 PFF rushing grade) would be a successor to Alvin Kamara — plus a building block around Tyler Shough.

"New Orleans’ defense impressed by sitting 10th in success rate, but the Saints could also stand to make additions. With Alontae Taylor a free agent, Ponds (89.9 PFF coverage grade) would presumably start in the slot. Over the middle, Rodriguez (93.0 overall PFF grade) could either replace Demario Davis or learn from an all-time great."

Love is slowly beginning to seem like the ideal pick at No. 8 for the Saints. They could take a chance on one of the freak athlete defenders if they're available, but Love's game-breaking ability might be too much to pass up, especially with Alvin Kamara getting older.

Ponds is a bit undersized, but he doesn't play like it. He's incredibly instinctual and plays very well in zone coverage. He might not develop into a true cornerback No. 1, but he has the ability to play on the boundary and in the slot at a high level as he progresses.

Rodriguez is an interesting linebacker in this draft class because he doesn't match the size and speed of players like Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, but Rodriguez's abilities can be put up against anybody in the draft class. If he's available in the third round, it would be a no-brainer for the Saints.