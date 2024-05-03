New Orleans Rookie Kyle Hergel Gives The Saints 'Versatility' And 'Intelligence' As An Offensive Lineman
"My style is going to be intelligent," offensive lineman Kyle Hergel told the Saints News Network in his introductory interview. I'm going to play football intelligently. I'm going to prepare the right way. And I think that either pass or run, whatever we have to do and whatever we have to execute is going to be what I'm going to be able to do best at."
Most NFL offensive linemen pride themselves on their IQ. Hergel obtained his graduate degree pretty quickly from Boston College. "Being a BC guy, you know, a lot of the time, school is overlooked and also, you know, football alongside of that. I had the privilege to receive my master's degree in less than a year at Boston College. I was super excited to do that. It's something that's going to carry a long way without even football."
Despite being selected third overall in the 2024 CFL Draft, the undrafted free agent aims to prove himself in the National Football League with the New Orleans Saints. In our conversation with Hergel, the affable swing lineman was less menacing than his Boston College profile photo presents.
Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate Jahri Evans will have Hergel under his tutelage in 2024-25. " I got to meet him at the Shrine Bowl," Hergel told Saints News Network. "So it was really cool. I'm super excited to be in a room with him. Like, what an honor that is. And to learn both from him and pick his brain every day is something that I can't wait to do."
You get the impression that Kyle Hergel has the "potential" to become another "Saints Draft Gem" and a rising star on the offensive line. His expertise in the intricate dynamics of offensive line play and his physical agility are essential in effectively executing combination blocks and predicting the speed of linebackers at the secondary level.
Furthermore, his versatility is an aspect of his game that New Orleans couldn't afford to ignore when signing him. "Being able to play all three inside spots, it's invaluable. Right? It's awesome. And I'm not a guy that's going to complain. I just want to play football. I love the game so much. I just want an opportunity."
New Orleans Saints rookie minicamp starts May 10. There, in Metairie, he will begin his NFL journey.
KYLE HERGEL'S KEY QUOTES
**NFL Coaching Connections**: "My offensive line coach I had at Boston College my last year. He actually was the offensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins. So he, worked with Mike McDaniels on, two years ago."
Building Trust in Sports Teams: "Ultimately, though, it comes down to trust. Right? Like, that's a huge thing that, my offensive line coach talked about to me."
Sustaining Excellence in Sports: "Like, that's the best thing, right, you can really get from someone like that. Like, something that let them stay in that league for so long."
Journey to Football Commitment: "I was actually committed to New Mexico Military Institute out of high school."
Overcoming Doubt to Achieve NFL Dreams: "I wanted to, you know, challenge myself because the whole time I knew that no one believed that I could play in the NFL, and that's something I really, really wanted to do."
Rising Through the Ranks: "I spent two years there. I was an all-conference player both years, started every game, and then I challenged myself one more time. You know? I get to move up to the Power Five rankings and play in ACC competition. Boston College was my next stop, and, you know, I did what I had to do it at every level. I've exceeded expectations. And, you know, I think it's just something that I'm going to continue to do, and, you know, it's, I'm looking forward to it doing with the Saints."
Education Beyond the Field: "I had the privilege to, you know, receive my master's degree in less than a year at Boston College. I was super excited to do that. It's something that's going to carry a long way without even football."
Life Lessons from Football: "There's so many different things that you can take from it, and it's life lessons."
Understanding Football Strategy from the Center's Perspective: "It's really the inside three and the tackles. They all see the same thing through the center's eyes. So if you learn how to play center, you know how to play all spots on the offensive line."