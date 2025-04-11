Saints $150 Million 4-Time Pro Bowler 'Could Actually Be Traded,' Claims NFL Writer
There are still plenty of questions for the New Orleans Saints to answer before the 2025 season kicks off.
The Saints went 5-12 last season, own the number-nine overall draft pick, and have the worst future salary cap situation in the sport. That's not a situation many front offices could turn into a positive, but New Orleans will have to try.
Fortunately, the Saints were able to gain some cap relief by restructuring quarterback Derek Carr's contract, which seemed to indicate that the four-time Pro Bowler would be back for another year under center. He's entering the third season of a four-year, $150 million contract.
Not so fast, says one NFL writer.
On Friday, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon named Carr as one of the top seven players who "could actually be traded" during the remainder of this offseason, clearing the path for the Saints to draft Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders ninth overall.
"Shedeur Sanders has become a relatively popular mock draft choice for the New Orleans Saints in the No. 9 spot. And if they go that route, it's possible they will decide it doesn't make sense to keep Derek Carr on the roster," Gagnon wrote.
"Even if the Saints don't take a signal-caller early in the draft, they could still decide to part with Carr after June 1. It’s too financially problematic for the team to do anything with the four-time Pro Bowler before then, but more competitive teams may become desperate between the draft and the start of the season, and New Orleans could cash in as a result."
Sanders, 23, passed for 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions at Colorado this past season. The son of Hall of Famer cornerback Deion Sanders is hoping to hear his name called early in the draft, but the Saints might be his most realistic shot to be taken in the top 10.
With the draft fast approaching, the Saints have an important decision to make. And while drafting Sanders doesn't necessarily force their hand with a Carr trade, it would be nice to get that salary off the books.
