Saints-49ers Blockbuster Trade Idea Brings 22-Year-Old CB To New Orleans
The NFL Draft is only two weeks away, and no one knows what the New Orleans Saint will do one day one.
With the ninth overall pick, the Saints are in an interesting position. They could go after quarterback Shedeur Sanders, or they could simply take the best player available. But with so many roster needs, they might also want to stockpile some future draft picks in the time being.
If the Saints get on the clock and some other team starts blowing up their phone to try and get a specific prospect, wouldn't New Orleans be wise to listen? Assuming, of course, that the prospect in question isn't at the top of the Saints' own draft board at the time.
One NFL writer believes that exact scenario could play out thanks to the San Francisco 49ers' desperate need for an edge-rusher.
On Thursday, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame proposed a hypothetical swap in which the 49ers would draft Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker with the ninth pick in exchange for the 11th and 113th picks. In turn, Verdeame predicted that the Saints would draft Michigan cornerback Will Johnson 11th.
After losing Paulson Adebo in free agency to the Giants, New Orleans has a hole in its secondary," Verderame wrote.
"After moving back two spots, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has the opportunity to add the draft’s top corner in Johnson, who is coming off a three-year career at Michigan featuring nine interceptions and a national title."
Johnson, 22, not only had nine collegiate interceptions, but three were returned for touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has unusual size for a corner, and his explosive athleticism makes him a home run threat.
The Saints need help at just about every position, so landing the draft's top corner and still gaining an extra fourth-round pick sounds like a pretty sizable win.
