Saints Announce Encouraging Taysom Hill Update For Week 5

The Saints are getting one of their stars back in Week 5...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill walks the sideline before a game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have gotten off to a very poor start to the season. They're 0-4 after four weeks with losses to the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Buffalo Bills. Now, the Saints are set to match up with the New York Giants and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in Week 5.

This week should be rather exciting for New Orleans. It's the first game of the year that the Saints are favored in. Their offense has a chance to get ahead of the Giants early rather than playing from behind like they have for the last few weeks.

But New Orleans should also be excited because of a recent injury update.

Saints insider Katherine Terrell recently reported the Saints had activated tight ends Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill ahead of the Week 5 matchup with the Giants.

The Saints will have two valuable pieces back at the perfect time and they could look to use them in a variety of ways.

Taysom Hill could have multiple roles for Saints in 2025

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysmom Hill
Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) leaves the field after an injury against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"Taysom Hill is expected to have a role tomorrow. Will be interesting to see how he's dropped into the mix. We've seen the QB Power/throwing approach with the Payton staff. And last year, he was centralized to the plan. Lot of ways you could get him involved," Saints reporter Nick Underhill wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Saturday.

Hill has been a Swiss army knife for the Saints in the past. He will likely return to that role on Sunday. He could be used in the running game as a backup or third string running back. He could find himself lined up out wide on occasion. And there's even a chance he takes a few snaps at quarterback, especially in the red zone.

The Saints have comfortable starters at all three spots that Hill plays, so it shouldn't be assumed that he's going to take over as a starter. There's also a high chance the Saints slowly work him back to a normal workload, but it's still safe to assume he's going to play a variety of roles for Kellen Moore and the Saints.

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

