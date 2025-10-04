Saints Announce Encouraging Taysom Hill Update For Week 5
The New Orleans Saints have gotten off to a very poor start to the season. They're 0-4 after four weeks with losses to the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Buffalo Bills. Now, the Saints are set to match up with the New York Giants and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in Week 5.
This week should be rather exciting for New Orleans. It's the first game of the year that the Saints are favored in. Their offense has a chance to get ahead of the Giants early rather than playing from behind like they have for the last few weeks.
But New Orleans should also be excited because of a recent injury update.
Saints insider Katherine Terrell recently reported the Saints had activated tight ends Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill ahead of the Week 5 matchup with the Giants.
The Saints will have two valuable pieces back at the perfect time and they could look to use them in a variety of ways.
Taysom Hill could have multiple roles for Saints in 2025
"Taysom Hill is expected to have a role tomorrow. Will be interesting to see how he's dropped into the mix. We've seen the QB Power/throwing approach with the Payton staff. And last year, he was centralized to the plan. Lot of ways you could get him involved," Saints reporter Nick Underhill wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Saturday.
Hill has been a Swiss army knife for the Saints in the past. He will likely return to that role on Sunday. He could be used in the running game as a backup or third string running back. He could find himself lined up out wide on occasion. And there's even a chance he takes a few snaps at quarterback, especially in the red zone.
The Saints have comfortable starters at all three spots that Hill plays, so it shouldn't be assumed that he's going to take over as a starter. There's also a high chance the Saints slowly work him back to a normal workload, but it's still safe to assume he's going to play a variety of roles for Kellen Moore and the Saints.
