Tyler Shough Emerging As Top Rookie QB And Stats Back It Up

The New Orleans Saints haven't Tyler Shough installed as the team's starting quarterback for a long time, but there's an argument that he's playing better than any of the other quarterbacks in his draft class right now.

Before we continue, it's important to note that it has been a small sample size for Shough. He has appeared in six games overall, but has made just four starts. With that being said, let's take a look at some of the top rookie quarterbacks' numbers, specifically in games that they have started.

Rookie quarterbacks by the numbers

Nov 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) passes the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints



Starts: 4

Record: 1-3

Passing Yards: 940 (235 passing yards per game)

Yards Per Attempt: 7.1 yards per attempt

Completion Percentage: 68.2 percent (90-of-132)

Passing Touchdowns: 5

Interceptions: 3

QB Rate: 91.7

Rushing Yards: 39 (2.2 yards/attempt on 18 attempts)

Rushing Touchdowns: 0

Cam Ward - Tennessee Titans



Starts: 12

Record: 1-11

Passing Yards: 2,351 (195.9 passing yards per game)

Yards Per Attempt: 5.7 yards per attempt

Completion Percentage: 59.7 percent (246-of-412)

Passing Touchdowns: 7

Interceptions: 6

QB Rate: 75.2

Rushing Yards: 123 (4.4 yards/attempt on 28 attempts)

Rushing Touchdowns: 1

Jaxson Dart - New York Giants



Starts: 8

Record: 2-6

Passing Yards: 1,556 (194.5 passing yards per game)

Yards Per Attempt: 6.8 yards per attempt

Completion Percentage: 63.6 percent (145-of-228)

Passing Touchdowns: 11

Interceptions: 3

QB Rate: 94.2

Rushing Yards: 337 (5.7 yards/attempt on 59 attempts)

Rushing Touchdowns: 7

Shedeur Sanders - Cleveland Browns



Starts: 2

Record: 1-1

Passing Yards: 358 (179 passing yards per game)

Yards Per Attempt: 8.0 yards per attempt

Completion Percentage: 60 percent (27-of-45)

Passing Touchdowns: 2

Interceptions: 1

QB Rate: 90.8

Rushing Yards: 5 (2.5 yards/attempt on 2 attempts)

Rushing Touchdowns: 0

Again, these are all different sample sizes. Ward has started every game, Dart has played a lot, but was on the bench to begin the season and has dealt with injuries. Sanders is the Browns' third starting quarterback this season.

From a passing point of view, Shough is putting up the most passing yards per game by a wide margin and is significantly more accurate than his rookie counterparts. Dart has significant rushing upside, which we haven't seen from Shough yet. If you're a Saints fan, these numbers have to be encouraging. Shough was the third quarterback off the board behind Ward and Dart and there's an argument that none of the rest are playing at the same level he is right now.

