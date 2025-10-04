Saints-Texans Mock Trade Sends Star Playmaker To Houston For Picks
The New Orleans Saints seem bound to be one of the most aggressive teams in football at the NFL trade deadline, but it's unlikely they'll be aggressive in the way that many Saints fans would have wanted.
New Orleans is likely going to trade away multiple star players including players like Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Alvin Kamara, and Cameron Jordan. It seems like the Saints are going to heavily lean into their upcoming rebuild.
Cole Thompson of Texans Wire recently suggested the Saints could send Olave to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2026 second round pick and a 2026 fourth round pick. Olave was college teammates with Texans quarterback CJ Stroud at Ohio State a few years ago.
Saints mock trade sends Chris Olave to play with CJ Stroud and Texans
"If general manager Nick Caserio were smart, he'd offer the New York Giants' third-round pick acquired in the move for Ole Miss quarterback Jackson Dart at pick No. 25 first," Thompson wrote. Should the Saints say no, then a conversation could be built around one of the two second-round picks with the conversation of an extension to be added toward the deal.
"Maybe Houston could throw in a player to sweeten the deal, but giving up anything other than a third could be too steep for now, especially given the status of the franchise moving into October. Trade talks of landing talent should cease until the Texans are over .500 and making noise in the AFC. That won't happen until at least Tuesday morning following a Monday Night Football victory over the Seattle Seahawks."
This is the exact kind of trade that would help solve Stroud's woes. He's struggled a bit more than expected over the last year, but if the Saints were to send him a star pass catcher like Olave, it would help get him back on the right track.
These two had quite the connection at Ohio State. Pairing them in the NFL would be the perfect solution to the Texans' biggest issues.
The Saints would be better off with this pair of draft picks, too. It seems unlikely they'll re-sign Olave when his contract runs out, so a trade makes the most sense, if the price is right. In exchange for a second round pick and a fourth round pick, the Saints would be foolish to pass up on the deal.
