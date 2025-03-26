Saints Are Ideal Landing Spot For 6-Foot-3, 1,030-Yard Wide Receiver
The New Orleans Saints have made a few moves to push their team in the right direction this offseason. While many expected the team to enter a rebuilding phase, that's quite the opposite of what they've done under the leadership of new head coach Kellen Moore.
Instead of shipping away all their bad contracts and loading up on draft picks, the Saints decided to hold onto their veterans in an attempt to win this year. This could come back to bite them if they struggle again in 2025.
Either way, the 2025 NFL Draft is going to be very important for the future of the franchise. While everybody seems encompassed by who the Saints will select in the first round of the draft, the Saints have the opportunity to win the draft by nailing the best selections in round two, three, and four.
In the second round, the Saints could land an intriguing wide receiver who put up some gaudy numbers last college football season.
Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris is a projected second round pick who could fall to the Saints at the top of Round 2.
Harris posted 1,030 yards on 60 catches in just eight games as he battled injuries all season. Without the injuries, Harris would likely have played himself into the first round, so landing him at the top of the second seems like a steal for New Orleans.
The 6-foot-3 pass catcher has a ridiculous catch radius with incredible hands and the innate ability to break off a big play. He had a catch of at least 40 yards in six of his eight games last season. Pairing the star draft prospect alongside Chris Olave would be a huge move for New Orleans to make and it would make perfect sense.
