Saints Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships 8-Time Pro Bowler, Franchise Icon To Lions
The New Orleans Saints don't appear inclined to commit to a long-term rebuild. But depending on who you ask, maybe they should.
Nearly everyone around the NFL landscape is projecting the Saints to finish with one of the league's worst records in 2025. A year after going 5-12, their starting quarterback, Derek Carr, retired, and 25-year-old rookie Tyler Shough has to take over for a team with an otherwise barren roster.
Because there's a good chance the Saints could finish in last place, it would be justifiable for them to get as much future draft capital as they could find for some of the veterans on their roster. They haven't shown an inclination to do so yet, but that calculus could change, likely during the season rather than before it.
One of those veteran players who New Orleans looks poised to hang on for the moment is eight-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan. The 35-year-old has played his entire 14-year career in New Orleans, but one football writer believes there's another NFC team who could use him in 2025.
On Tuesday, FanSided's Max DeMara named the Detroit Lions as a potential trade destination for Jordan at some point this season, given the star's familiarity with Detroit head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions' need for support up front around star edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson.
"With a major new contract on the way soon for Hutchinson, the Lions likely don't want to prioritize a big spend along the defensive line. Hutchinson represents Detroit's elite rusher, so Brad Holmes likely would prefer a cheaper veteran if he makes an addition," DeMara wrote.
"Jordan will know Dan Campbell from his time in New Orleans, and the comfort factor could play a large role in him potentally agreeing to leave the only NFL city he's ever called home. It's unlikely the Saints could find a better fit in terms of comfort as well as contention."
Jordan's production has fallen off a bit, with six total sacks over the last two years combined compared to 8.5 in his Pro Bowl campaign of 2022. But he's a heady veteran, and his restructured one-year, $6.05 million contract is extremely team-friendly.
DeMara's inclination that Jordan is a fit for Detroit certainly isn't an indication that he's headed there imminently. But if the Saints ever choose to pivot from trying to win now to trying to build a strong future foundation, this idea makes sense for both sides.
