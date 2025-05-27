Saints Could Reunite With 9-Year Veteran In Trade With Rival Falcons
At this point in the offseason, no transaction seems too bold to rule out for the New Orleans Saints.
The last four months have already seen a coaching change, the retirement of the Saints' starting quarterback, and the acquisition of a 25-year-old rookie to replace that quarterback. Are any more surprises in store?
While New Orleans doesn't project to finish high in the NFC South standings, this franchise seems to be highly resistant to the idea of a full-on rebuild. That could mean that if a veteran trade target at a position of need suddenly becomes available before the season, the Saints might pounce.
As one NFL writer speculates, that trade target could come from one of their division rivals, and it's a player with whom Saints fans are already familiar.
On Monday, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios named the Saints as a speculative trade fit for Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata, who played seven seasons in New Orleans before signing a three-year, $35 million deal with the Falcons in 2023.
"The Saints might need to lean on their defense more than their depleting offense. There was a reason why they got Davon Godchaux in a trade this offseason, since Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders haven’t been as bright," Palacios wrote.
"While these two have some upside, they could take a swing on Onyemata as a reliable veteran presence to work alongside Chase Young and Cameron Jordan."
Onyemata, 32, had 11 pressures, three sacks, and five quarterback hits in 17 games last season. He played 51 percent of the Falcons' defensive snaps. Atlanta has used him primarily as a defensive end, but he was more productive in between the tackles during his time in New Orleans.
While Onyemata's $16.9 million cap hit is an easy reason for the Saints to look elsewhere, there's always a chance New Orleans does the fiscally irresponsible thing.
