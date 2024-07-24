Saints Bring In Veteran Executive Dave Ziegler To Strengthen Front Office
The New Orleans Saints are officially hiring Dave Ziegler as a personnel advisor in the club's front office, according to various sources. Ziegler, 46, was hired by the Saints this past February as a draft advisor. Prior to that, he'd been the general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders since 2022 before being fired at mid-season last year.
A graduate of John Carroll University in 2000, Ziegler was an All-Ohio Valley Conference selection. He left as the school's record holder in career punt return average, kickoff return average, punt return touchdowns, and kickoff return touchdowns. In all, he returned seven kicks or punts for scores over his three-year career.
Ziegler would return to John Carroll in 2004 as a graduate assistant coach. In 2006, he served one year as a WR coach at Iona. He'd get his first executive job with the Denver Broncos in 2010, getting hired as a player personnel assistant, then a scout for the next two seasons.
The New England Patriots hired Ziegler as their assistant director of pro scouting in 2013. He'd be with the Patriots until 2021, moving up to Director of Pro Scouting. During his nine seasons in New England, the Patriots won three Super Bowl championships and one additional conference title.
Las Vegas brought Ziegler in as their General Manager in 2022. They went 6-11 in his first season at the helm. After starting 3-5 last season, the Raiders fired both Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels, who was hired by Ziegler the previous season.
Dave Ziegler has plenty of ties with New Orleans. Saints QB Derek Carr and TE Foster Moreau were both with the Raiders for one season with Ziegler as general manager.
New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen was the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos when Ziegler was there in 2011. Additionally, Ziegler also helped oversee this year's crop of rookie draft picks and undrafted signings for the Saints.