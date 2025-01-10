Saints' Cam Jordan Named 2025 Bart Starr Award Winner For Impact On and Off The Field
On Thursday, Athletes in Action announced that Saints defensive end Cam Jordan has been named as the recipient of the 2025 Bart Starr Award. It was presented to Jordan by Tony Dungy, with his family also being able to join virtually to help celebrate this prestigious achievement.
"I met Cam Jordan when he was 3 years old," Dungy said on Twitter. "I was coaching with the Vikings and his dad Steve was a tight end for us. It was a full circle moment and a real thrill for me to be the one to inform him that he has been selected as this year’s Bart Starr Man of the Year."
Dungy said the award was voted on by the players and the award exhibits outstanding character, integrity and leadership on and off the football field. Drew Brees and Demario Davis have also won the award in the past.
"A little bit of good can go a long way," Jordan said after being presented with the award. "So this Bart Starr Award is awesome to receive and at the same time I wouldn't have a chance to receive it without my foundation, so thank you."
The Cam Jordan Foundation partners with organizations like the Youth Empowerment Project and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. It focuses on providing resources, youth development initiatives, and hosting innovative experiences to foster growth and opportunity for young people.
"Cam Jordan exemplifies excellence of character and integrity both on and off the football field," said Corwin Anthony, Executive Director of the Super Bowl Breakfast. "These character qualities, and his heart and passion for giving back to the New Orleans community, align with the mission and legacy of the late Bart Starr."
The day before the Super Bowl will see Jordan honored at the special breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center from 8-10 a.m. CT in New Orleans. It's the 38th annual NFL-sanctioned event that focuses on uniting fans, local business leaders and football legends. Hopefully, Cam Jordan can also get the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award too.
