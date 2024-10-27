Saints News Network

Don't Miss Out: Saints vs. Chargers – Your Ultimate Week 8 Viewing Guide!

New Orleans has to end their losing streak on Sunday and start to right their season, but what team shows up against the Chargers?

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on the field for the coin toss with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and linebacker Demario Davis (56) against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on the field for the coin toss with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and linebacker Demario Davis (56) against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Week 8 sees the Saints (2-5) out on the West Coast to take on the Chargers (3-3) as one of five late kicks on Sunday. New Orleans looks to end a five-game losing streak after their hot 2-0 start that seems like ages ago. The team is getting back some major players, but will it be enough to get a win? Here's our Pregame Report.

Week 8 Saints Pregame Report vs. Chargers

Spencer Rattler makes his third straight start
Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) scrambles out the pocket against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

All-Time Series: The Chargers lead the all-time series 7-6, with the Saints winning the past four matchups. Coincidentally, the past four games have been played in October.

Where to Watch: FOX (3:05 p.m. CT) - Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez and Kristina Pink (field reporter)

Where to Stream: FuboTV, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); SIRIUSXM: Chargers Feed | Saints Feed

Referee: Alan Eck

Current Lines: Chargers -7 (O/U at 41)

Jersey Combo: White jerseys, Black pants

Last 5 Matchups

The last time the Saints played the Chargers on the road in the regular season led to an insane finish
Oct 2, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) points out a San Diego Chargers defender before the snap during the second half at Qualcomm Stadium. New Orleans won 35-34. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
  • 10/12/20 - Saints 30, Chargers 27 (OT)
  • 10/2/16 - Saints 35, Chargers 34
  • 10/7/12 - Saints 31, Chargers 24
  • 10/26/08 - Saints 37, Chargers 32
  • 11/7/04 - Chargers 43, Saints 17

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): CBS has the doubleheader in Week 8 and this is a late kick with single game coverage on FOX. Be sure to check local listings so that you can prepare accordingly.

The Saints-Chargers game is projected in green.
The Saints-Chargers game is projected in green. / 506 Sports

Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 8

The Saints look to get back into the win column on Sunday
Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) passes the ball against Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Getting Reinforcements

The Saints are expected to get key players back on Sunday, which in theory should help them have a better result. Pete Werner, Lucas Patrick, Cesar Ruiz, Taysom Hill and Chris Olave are all supposed to be available for New Orleans when they play and make significant contributions. Dennis Allen said that it was energizing for the team to get them back into the mix at practice this week. We'll see if that can produce a different result.

Changes In the Secondary

With Paulson Adebo lost for the season, the Saints will be putting Alontae Taylor on the outside opposite of Marshon Lattimore. Taylor will still play in the slot, and when he moves there, rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry will rotate in. On the back end, Jordan Howden will make his third straight start alongside Tyrann Mathieu. The team moved on from Johnathan Abram, and J.T. Gray, Ugo Amadi and Roderic Teamer are the options behind him on Sunday.

Rattler's Third Start

Spencer Rattler gets the nod for a third straight game, and this could be one a good outing for him. The Chargers defense is going to pose a good bit of problems, but there's ways for the offense to get some success and confidence with returning faces. The run game could go a long way here, getting a three-headed attack going with Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller and Taysom Hill. We'll see how Hill's usage plays out in this one, but getting most of the offensive line back with major skill players should put a better offensive product on the field.

Published
