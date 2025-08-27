Saints Claim 2 Players; Including Talented 24-Year-Old WR
Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints cut their roster down to the initial 53 players ahead of Week 1. This came with some pretty tough decisions, including the choice to cut quarterback Jake Haener.
But with other teams making cuts and waiving players, the Saints have been able to bring in a few new players.
With some Saints players landing with other teams, New Orleans made some waiver claims of their own. On Wednesday, the Saints claimed Denver Broncos offensive guard Xavier Truss and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer on waivers.
Ashlie Abrahams of Buccaneers Wire recently discussed the team's decision to cut ties with Palmer.
Saints add WR Trey Palmer, OG Xavier Truss on waivers
"As the Buccaneers trimmed their roster to the 53-man limit, wide receiver Trey Palmer was waived on cut-down day, bringing an abrupt end to a once-promising chapter in Tampa Bay," Abrahams wrote. "While trade discussions circulated during the offseason, the team ultimately couldn’t find a willing partner and chose the waiver route instead.
"Drafted in the sixth round back in 2023, Palmer turned heads in his rookie season with 39 receptions for 385 yards and three touchdowns. He also delivered one of the most memorable plays in recent Bucs history, a 56-yard touchdown in the Wild Card round against the Eagles. However, his sophomore campaign fell far short of expectations. In a receiver room deep with youthful talent, Palmer totaled just 12 catches for 172 yards and a single touchdown, even as he chipped in as a returner on special teams."
Palmer will be an instant upgrade in the Saints' lacking wide receiver room. The young wide receiver could learn and grow in New Orleans alongside the team's young quarterback room. After trading for Devaughn Vele and landing Palmer on waivers, the Saints have gotten younger and much better at wide receiver.
Adding Truss to the offensive line will provide some much-needed depth on the interior. He's likely to be used as a utility option for the Saints, especially while Trevor Penning is out.
