Saints Called Landing Spot For Pro Bowl QB After Roster Cuts
The New Orleans Saints have had one of the more exciting summers in all of football. They added offensive guru Kellen Moore as their new head coach. The Saints also faced a few tough challenges as franchise stars Tyrann Mathieu and Derek Carr both shockingly retired.
It was the Carr retirement that sent the Saints into a frenzy, though. With Carr opting to retire, the Saints were left with Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, and Tyler Shough in the quarterback room. Haener would eventually be cut, leaving the Saints to choose between Rattler and Shough.
Coach Moore eventually opted for Rattler as the starter, but the quarterback room is still quite thin, especially with Haener gone. There's a chance the Saints go after a free agent quarterback, as a lot of teams carry three signal callers on the roster.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Saints as a potential landing spot for the recently cut quarterback, Tyler Huntley.
Saints called landing spot for recently cut QB Tyler Huntley
"The market hasn't been flooded with starting-caliber quarterback talent, but teams looking for added insurance have options," Knox wrote. "A Pro Bowl alternate in 2022, Tyler Huntley has repeatedly shown that he can step in as a serviceable spot-starter if needed. His 5-9 career record and 79.3 career QB rating won't impress, but the 27-year-old has shown that he can deliver a win or two if needed. Huntley was released by the Cleveland Browns, who had this season's most crowded quarterback room."
Huntley was never going to stick with the Browns. Cleveland had four quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart, but injuries allowed the Browns to sign the former Pro Bowler, giving him a chance to showcase his talents in the preseason.
Huntley has impressive traits in his game, but he's not going to be a franchise quarterback. The Saints could end up desperate enough for a quarterback that Huntley could make sense.
Either way, New Orleans has a big problem at quarterback. If Rattler plays as poorly as he did in 2024, their problem could get even worse.
