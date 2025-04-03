Saints-Commanders Trade Idea Lands 23-Year-Old National Champ To Succeed Derek Carr
As the New Orleans Saints look to turn over a new leaf in 2025, the team's future at the quarterback position remains murky.
Derek Carr signed an expensive deal to join the Saints two offseasons ago, and he'll be the starter for one more year, barring a last-minute change of heart. New Orleans restructured the four-time Pro Bowler's contract in March, creating $31 million worth of 2025 cap space.
However, Carr is also 34 and doesn't seem to be operating at the peak of his powers anymore. Couple that with the fact that he was never truly an elite signal-caller, and the Saints have to feel as though he's more of a Band-Aid than a long-term solution.
Some have proposed that the Saints could use the ninth pick in the upcoming NFL Draft to bring in Carr's eventual replacement. However, ESPN's Field Yates instead sees them waiting until the second round before making a trade for a rookie quarterback.
On Wednesday, Yates predicted that the Saints would trade the 71st and 110th picks in the draft to the Washington Commanders for the 61st pick, with which they would select Ohio State national champion quarterback Will Howard.
"Derek Carr's contract restructure means he will stick in New Orleans for at least one more season, but nothing is guaranteed beyond that," Yates wrote.
"Spencer Rattler flashed in his rookie season, but he's no sure thing as a 2024 fifth-rounder. Howard, though, is accurate and mobile. He threw 35 touchdown passes last season, and he ran for seven more scores."
Howard, 23, passed for 4,010 yards this past season, totaling 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He elevated his game during the Buckeyes' run to the national title game, passing for eight touchdowns in the College Football Playoff.
Second-round quarterbacks are always an interesting value proposition, and the Saints have been connected to two of the most famous success stories: Carr and former Super Bowl champion Drew Brees. Could lightning strike again with Howard?
