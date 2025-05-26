Saints-Commanders Trade Idea Sees New Orleans Cut Ties With 8-Time Pro Bowler
It would be hard to fault the New Orleans Saints for trading just about anybody on the current roster, even if it's likely not going to happen.
The 2024 season went poorly for the Saints, but 2025 could be a whole new level of ugly. The offseason included minimal roster additions, unnecessarily expensive contracts (see: Young, Chase), and the retirement of starting quarterback Derek Carr.
With first-year head coach Kellen Moore at the helm, the Saints don't seem to be willing to commit to a tank job just yet. But whether or not they voluntarily choose to sell before the season or are forced to do so by the Week 10 trade deadline, no name should be 100 percent safe from trade talks.
Would legendary defensive end Cameron Jordan be a trade consideration? He's entering the final year of his restructured deal, which comes with just a $1.255 million base salary, but a $28.535 million dead cap hit if he's cut or traded.
Over the weekend, Jeremy Brener of Washington Commanders on SI named Jordan as a trade fit for the defending NFC runner-ups, assuming New Orleans might be willing to accept minimal draft compensation to save a bit of cap space.
"The Commanders are in need of a veteran pass rusher, and Jordan certainly fits the bill. Washington and New Orleans are no strangers to a trade after Marshon Lattimore made his way to the nation's capital last year," Brener wrote.
"If the Commanders are willing to part ways with one or two Day 3 picks, investing in Jordan may not be a bad idea for the defense."
Jordan, 35, will have a spot in the Saints' ring of honor before long. The eight-time Pro Bowler has 121.5 career sacks, all with New Orleans, and has finished as high as fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
It's hard to envision the Saints moving on from Jordan unless they think the draft picks they're getting bring back surplus value. His contract is mostly a sunk cost, as they'd only save a little over a million bucks against the cap by trading him after Jun. 1.
But if the Commanders or some other team offers some unexpected package (maybe a fourth-round pick and a later sixth?), it might be remotely possible.
