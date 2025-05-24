Commanders, Saints could make trade for future Hall-of-Fame defender
The Washington Commanders are in need of adding a top-tier pass rusher to the defense.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski listed New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan as a potential trade target for teams this offseason.
Should Commanders trade for Jordan?
"As things currently stand, the Saints look like the NFL's worst team, particularly after the unexpected retirement of veteran quarterback Derek Carr. Maybe Jordan does stick it out and complete his career only wearing the black and gold. However, the 35-year-old might be tempted to chase a Super Bowl elsewhere," Sobleski wrote.
"The 2025 campaign should be an evaluation year for the Saints, particularly at quarterback and their offensive line. Multiple proven veterans on defense would draw interest around the league, including linebacker Demario Davis and defensive back Tyrann Mathieu. Jordan's consistency on an every-down basis at a premium position should be enticing to squads looking to address their defensive front.
"No one can blame Jordan for wanting to finish a long career where it started. Nonetheless, an opportunity from another organization to win now will likely be on the table at some over the next few months."
The Commanders are in need of a veteran pass rusher, and Jordan certainly fits the bill. Washington and New Orleans are no strangers to a trade after Marshon Lattimore made his way to the nation's capital last year.
If the Commanders are willing to part ways with one or two Day 3 picks, investing in Jordan may not be a bad idea for the defense.
