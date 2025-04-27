Saints' Controversial Draft Pick Dubbed 'Worst Value Pick' In NFL Draft
The New Orleans Saints shocked the NFL world when they used the No. 40 pick in the NFL Draft to select 25-year-old Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, seemingly to be Derek Carr's successor in New Orleans.
This pick has the NFL world split with a majority finding it head-scratching, to put it kindly.
Sporting News' Dan Treacy recently listed the Saints' pick of Shough as one of the worst value picks in the entire NFL Draft.
"It's pretty rare for highly drafted older quarterbacks to pan out. We're not talking about 23- or 24-year-olds," Treacy wrote. "Shough is set to turn 26 in September, and the oldest quarterbacks drafted, from Chris Weinke to Brandon Weeden, have a subpar track record.
"Tyler Shough has impressive size and looked impressive at Louisville when healthy, but his injury history and the mere fact he had seven years of practice under his belt at the collegiate level make it less than certain he will be able to turn those flashes of college success into sustained NFL productivity. The Saints don't have a quarterback of the future on their roster, and the No. 40 pick likely wasn't the spot to bet on a quarterback with the red flags of Shough becoming that player."
Shough likely isn't a second-round talent. The Saints could have drafted players like Jalen Milroe, Will Howard, and Kyle McCord much further down the board, yet they opted to use the No. 40 pick on a quarterback who's already older than Trevor Lawrence.
It's definitely one of the worst value picks in the NFL Draft.
