Saints Cornerback Considered League-Leader In 'Havoc Plays'
Alontae Taylor's versatility was one reason New Orleans traded Marshon Lattimore to Washington. Following the trade news, Taylor said he had "the next eight weeks to prove that I could be CB1 for this Team. I don't know the long-term plans are...I'm going to go out there and dominate and hold my side of the field down."
The Saints cornerback is improving his play outside and inside. Surprisingly, he's performed well enough that the 33rd Team ranked Taylor as having the most 'HAVOC PLAYS" in the league with 23. The nearest defender is Minnesota's Andrew Van Ginkel at 19.
What is a havoc play? It is defined as "the most destructive type of play on defense," such as a pass breakup, sack, interception, tackle for loss, or forced fumble.
Taylor has amassed 12 passes defended, four sacks, two forced fumbles, 66 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 14 blitzes, seven pressures, 1 QB knockdown, and 6 QB hits in the 2024 regular season.
Also, the opposing receivers he has covered were targeted 68 times with 45 completions, allowing 618 yards, 337 yards after catches, four touchdowns, and a QB rating of 114.7. He must improve on his tackling. Taylor's already at 12 misses for a 15.4% rate. Last season, he had 14 misses for 15.7%.
New Orleans drafted Alontae Taylor out of the University of Tennessee as the 49th overall selection in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Winchester, Tennessee native has 41 game appearances, 31 starts, two interceptions, 37 passes defended, three forced fumbles, five sacks, 14 TFL, and 187 tackles in three seasons with the New Orleans Saints.