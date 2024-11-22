Saints News Network

Saints Cornerback Considered League-Leader In 'Havoc Plays'

33rd Team has the New Orleans Saints defensive back as the league leader in disruptive plays.

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) breaks up a pass to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87)during their football game Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) breaks up a pass to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87)during their football game Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. / Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Alontae Taylor's versatility was one reason New Orleans traded Marshon Lattimore to Washington. Following the trade news, Taylor said he had "the next eight weeks to prove that I could be CB1 for this Team. I don't know the long-term plans are...I'm going to go out there and dominate and hold my side of the field down."

The Saints cornerback is improving his play outside and inside. Surprisingly, he's performed well enough that the 33rd Team ranked Taylor as having the most 'HAVOC PLAYS" in the league with 23. The nearest defender is Minnesota's Andrew Van Ginkel at 19.

What is a havoc play? It is defined as "the most destructive type of play on defense," such as a pass breakup, sack, interception, tackle for loss, or forced fumble.

Alontae Taylor
Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Taylor has amassed 12 passes defended, four sacks, two forced fumbles, 66 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 14 blitzes, seven pressures, 1 QB knockdown, and 6 QB hits in the 2024 regular season.

Also, the opposing receivers he has covered were targeted 68 times with 45 completions, allowing 618 yards, 337 yards after catches, four touchdowns, and a QB rating of 114.7. He must improve on his tackling. Taylor's already at 12 misses for a 15.4% rate. Last season, he had 14 misses for 15.7%.

New Orleans drafted Alontae Taylor out of the University of Tennessee as the 49th overall selection in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Winchester, Tennessee native has 41 game appearances, 31 starts, two interceptions, 37 passes defended, three forced fumbles, five sacks, 14 TFL, and 187 tackles in three seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

Home/News