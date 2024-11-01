Saints Cornerback Depth To Be Tested In Week 9 Against Carolina
The New Orleans Saints have more injury issues as they head into a Week 9 matchup at the Carolina Panthers. Several positions have been ravaged by injuries throughout this season, to the point of using practice squad players and newly signed journeymen as starters in a few games. One position that was largely unaffected was ironically the deepest spot on this team.
That's changed in recent weeks. Cornerback Paulson Adebo was lost for the year with a broken femur in Week 7. Last week's loss to the Chargers also saw star CB Marshon Lattimore leave with a reported hamstring injury that was reaggravated from the prior game against Denver.
Aside from Lattimore, there were additional issues that occurred at the position this week. Rookie second-round choice Kool-Aid McKinstry popped up on Wednesday's practice report with a hamstring issue. After participating on a limited basis on Wednesday, McKinstry missed all of practice on Thursday and Friday. Additionally, reserve CB Rico Payton missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a back issue.
Saints coach Dennis Allen announced on Friday afternoon that both Lattimore and McKinstry will miss Sunday's game against Carolina. Allen went on to say that Payton has 'a chance' to play but could come down to a game-time decision.
Cornerback was viewed as the best position on the Saints roster coming into this year, both in overall talent and depth. Now, even this spot is stripped because of injuries. With only Alontae Taylor and Payton on the active roster, the Saints will almost certainly turn to their practice squad.
One of those likely elevations is a defender that played very well during training camp. The other has a proven record of quality NFL starts.
Shemar Jean-Charles
Originally a fifth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers out of Appalachian State, Jean-Charles played 20 games there over two years as mostly a special teams contributor. Upon his release from the Packers during 2023 training camp, Jean-Charles was picked up by the San Francisco 49ers.
After appearing in five games with San Francisco, Jean-Charles was released again. He was picked up by New Orleans, where he'd remain for the rest of last season. In three game appearances for the Saints, all but seven of the 41 snaps Jean-Charles played were on special teams.
Over a three-year NFL career, Jean-Charles has appeared in only 50 defensive snaps with his three teams. He has 15 career total tackles, but was among the favorites to land a roster spot for the Saints throughout most of training camp.
At 5'10" and 184-Lbs., Shemar Jean-Charles is a fluid athlete at corner. He played pretty well consistently throughout both training camp and preseason. Despite his play, he was narrowly beaten out by Rico Payton for a roster spot at was is probably the team's deepest position.
Tre Herndon
Undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2018, Herndon made the roster of the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie special teams contributor. By 2019, he was a starter at cornerback. He'd remain as a key member of the Jaguars defense until 2023.
In six years with Jacksonville, Herndon appeared in 83 games with 34 starts. He had three interceptions, all in 2019, while breaking up 34 passes and recording nearly 250 tackles.
This offseason, Herndon was signed by the New York Giants. He was released in training camp and added by the Saints to their practice squad earlier this week. Despite his 5'11" and 185-Lb. frame, Herndon is a physical corner who has played best in off-ball coverage responsibilities.
Facing the Panthers
A 1-7 Carolina team comes into Week 9 ranked 31st in total offense and 30th in passing production. Earlier this week, the Panthers traded their top receiver, Diontae Johnson, to the Baltimore Ravens. Their second best receiver, Adam Thielen, remains on injured reserve.
The Panthers will be starting 2023 first overall draft choice Bryce Young again at quarterback. Young has a promising wideout to target in rookie Xavier Legette. Second-year WR Jonathan Mingo and Jalen Coker will be his other primary weapons at wide receiver, along with rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.
New Orleans enters Week 9 ranked dead last in total defense and 28th against the pass. The Saints have given up at least 275 yards through the air in five of their last eight games, including three of the last four outings. Nine opposing pass catchers have gained at least 70 yards against New Orleans coverage over that span.