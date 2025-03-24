Saints Could Trade 2-Time 1,000-Yard Receiver To Chiefs In Offseason Stunner
The New Orleans Saints are as good a candidate as any NFL team to blow up their roster, and that can only be accomplished with some eyebrow-raising trades.
The Saints' number-one wideout, 24-year-old Chris Olave, has become a popular name added to NFL trade fodder. There's some logic behind a move as well--Olave is entering the final year of his rookie contract and could be too expensive for New Orleans to keep around long-term.
Olave put up 1,000-yard campaigns in his first two years in the league but was limited to eight games and 400 yards in an injury-plagued 2024 season. He's had at least five concussions throughout his football career, including two this past year.
Plus, in November, Olave's brother made a viral comment on social media suggesting that the receiver's would be better served getting out of New Orleans. The post was eventually deleted.
Amid all that messy backdrop, David Latham of Last Word On Sports suggested recently that the Kansas City Chiefs could be the perfect team to step in and acquire Olave from the Saints.
Kansas City’s wide receiver situation is in flux, as Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy could both miss time with suspensions," Latham wrote. "Even if they don’t, this team could use another set of hands. Patrick Mahomes is still great, but the offense wasn’t quite as dominant as usual last year.
"The team can’t keep relying on winning one-score games, so they must get someone like Olave who can help re-establish the deep and intermediate passing attack."
Kansas City has been to the last three Super Bowls, so it wouldn't be hard to sell Olave on a move there. But it's hard to gauge the trade value of someone so young and talented, but with injury concerns and only one year of team control remaining.
There's no sign of an internal leak from the Saints that would indicate an Olave trade is coming. But there are plenty of indicators that would make it wholly unsurprising if that was the course the team eventually chose to take.
