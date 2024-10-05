Saints' Derek Carr Poised For Historical Milestone On Monday Against Chiefs
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is now in his 11th NFL season. He's in his second season with the Saints and is arguably off to the most efficient statistical start of his career.
Through four games, Carr has completed 72% of his passes for 824 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. Over his 163 starts in those 11 years, he has a 65.1% completion percentage with 39,924 yards, 248 touchdown passes, and 110 interceptions.
With just 76 yards passing on Monday night at the Kansas City Chiefs, Carr will become just the 25th player in NFL history to reach 40,000 career passing yards.
NFL Career Passing Yards List
1. Tom Brady (89,214)
2. Drew Brees (80,358)
3. Peyton Manning (71,940)
4. Brett Favre (71,838)
5. Ben Roethlisberger (64,088)
6. Phillip Rivers (63,440)
7. Matt Ryan (62,792)
8. Dan Marino (61,361)
9. Aaron Rodgers (59,904)
10. Matthew Stafford (57,025)
11. Eli Manning (57,023)
12. John Elway (51,475)
13. Warren Moon (49,325)
14. Fran Tarkenton (47,003)
15. Carson Palmer (46,247)
16. Vinny Testaverde (46,233)
17. Drew Bledsoe (44,611)
18. Joe Flacco (44,104)
19. Russell Wilson (43,653)
20. Dan Fouts (43,040)
21. Kerry Collins (40,922)
22. Kirk Cousins (40,844)
23. Joe Montana (40,551)
24. Johnny Unitas (40,239)
25. Derek Carr (39,924)
Carr has 39 career games with over 300 yards passing, including two against the Chiefs while with the Raiders. With 316 yards, he'd move past Hall of Famer Unitas into 24th place on the all-time passing list. He had six 300-yard outings for the Saints in 2023, but none yet this year.
Sixth among active passers, Carr trails only Cousins, Wilson, Flacco, Stafford, and Rodgers in yardage. His 248 touchdown passes are also sixth among active quarterbacks behind Rodgers, Stafford, Wilson, Cousins, and Andy Dalton.
With two passing scores, Carr would become the 26th quarterback in NFL history to have at least 250 career touchdown passes. In 21 games as a Saint, Carr has thrown for at least two scores 10 times.
A 2-2 New Orleans team will take on a 4-0 Chiefs squad at Kansas City this Monday night. In 17 career games against the Chiefs, Carr has averaged 242 yards passing with 26 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
Carr is just 3-14 as a starter in those games, all with the Raiders. Since Kansas City drafted Patrick Mahomes in 2017, Carr is only 1-8 as a starter against the Chiefs.