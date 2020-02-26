Saints Draft Prospects: Offensive Line
Kyle T. Mosley
Finding NFL Draft gems are a specialty for Saints GM Mickey Loomis and his team of scouts. The New Orleans hit another home run in 2019 when they drafted C Erik McCoy (Texas A & M) in the 2nd round. McCoy entered training camp as the #2 center behind their free-agent acquisition C/G Nick Easton (Vikings). Sean Payton quickly noticed McCoy’s talents. McCoy unseated Easton weeks into the camp and never relinquished the role as the team’s starter. Profootball Focus graded McCoy as 76.2 overall, 77.0 in pass blocking, and 76.0 in run blocking. McCoy had 8 penalties and allowed only one sack in 1058 offensive snaps on the season.
The Saints have drafted highly productive offensive lineman under Sean Payton. The names of T Jahri Evans, T Zach Strief, T Carl Nicks, T Jermon Bushrod, T Terron Armstead, T Andrus Peat, and T Ryan Ramczyk have anchored the Saints offensive line while protecting Drew Brees most seasons. The Saints have drafted the tackle the most. Only former LSU OL Will Clapp and C Erik McCoy were drafted for the Saints interior since 2006. Evans, Nicks, and Peat moved to the guard positions and excelled.
Saints G Larry Warford is slowing down and they may have trouble re-signing free-agent G Andrus Peat because of the tight $9.3M in current cap space. The 2020 NFL Draft may be what New Orleans needs to locate support at the Guard and Tackle position for possibly Brees’ final season in the Black and Gold.
Top Offensive Line Prospects for the New Orleans Saints:
GUARDS/CENTERS
Why would the Saints need a Guard/Center prospect? Larry Warford is slowing down and Andrus Peat may leave in free agency. Also, you can never have enough solid talent in the interior for a Sean Payton offense.
G - Lloyd Cushenberry (LSU): 6-3 1/8 HEIGHT, 312 LBS, 34 1/8" ARMS, 84 2/8"
G - Tyler Biadasz (WISCONSIN): 6-3 5/8 HEIGHT, 314 LBS, 32 2/8" ARMS, 79 7/8" WINGSPAN
G - Cesar Ruiz (MICHIGAN): 6-2 6/8 HEIGHT, 307 LBS, 33 1/8" ARMS, 79 5/8" WINGSPAN
TACKLES
Why would the Saints need a Wirfs, Peart, Taylor, or Hunt? Pro Bowl Tackle Terron Armstead's recent injury bug and his $15M contract.
T - Tristan Wirfs (IOWA): 6-4 7/8 HEIGHT, 320 LBS, 34" ARMS 80 2/8" WINGSPAN
T - Matt Peart (UCONN): 6-6 5/8 HEIGHT, 318 LBS, 36 5/8" ARMS, 86 4/8" WINGSPAN
T- Alex Taylor (S. CAROLINA ST.): 6-8 3/8 HEIGHT, 308 LBS, 36 1/8" ARMS 88" WINGSPAN
T - Robert Hunt (Louisiana-Lafayette): 6-5 1/8 HEIGHT, 323 LBS, 33 4/8" ARMS, 82" WINGSPAN
We will have more coverage on the 2020 NFL Combine on the Saints News Network.