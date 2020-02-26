Saints Draft Prospects:  Offensive Line

Finding NFL Draft gems are a specialty for Saints GM Mickey Loomis and his team of scouts. The New Orleans hit another home run in 2019 when they drafted C Erik McCoy (Texas A & M) in the 2nd round. McCoy entered training camp as the #2 center behind their free-agent acquisition C/G Nick Easton (Vikings). Sean Payton quickly noticed McCoy’s talents. McCoy unseated Easton weeks into the camp and never relinquished the role as the team’s starter. Profootball Focus graded McCoy as 76.2 overall, 77.0 in pass blocking, and 76.0 in run blocking. McCoy had 8 penalties and allowed only one sack in 1058 offensive snaps on the season.

The Saints have drafted highly productive offensive lineman under Sean Payton. The names of T Jahri Evans, T Zach Strief, T Carl Nicks, T Jermon Bushrod, T Terron Armstead, T Andrus Peat, and T Ryan Ramczyk have anchored the Saints offensive line while protecting Drew Brees most seasons. The Saints have drafted the tackle the most. Only former LSU OL Will Clapp and C Erik McCoy were drafted for the Saints interior since 2006. Evans, Nicks, and Peat moved to the guard positions and excelled.

Saints G Larry Warford is slowing down and they may have trouble re-signing free-agent G Andrus Peat because of the tight $9.3M in current cap space. The 2020 NFL Draft may be what New Orleans needs to locate support at the Guard and Tackle position for possibly Brees’ final season in the Black and Gold.

Top Offensive Line Prospects for the New Orleans Saints:

GUARDS/CENTERS

Why would the Saints need a Guard/Center prospect? Larry Warford is slowing down and Andrus Peat may leave in free agency. Also, you can never have enough solid talent in the interior for a Sean Payton offense.

G - Lloyd Cushenberry (LSU): 6-3 1/8 HEIGHT, 312 LBS, 34 1/8" ARMS, 84 2/8"

Nov 16, 2019; Oxford, MS, USA; Louisiana State Tigers offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) looks for a block in the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

G - Tyler Biadasz (WISCONSIN): 6-3 5/8 HEIGHT, 314 LBS, 32 2/8" ARMS, 79 7/8" WINGSPAN

Aug 30, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz (61) looks to snap the ball during the second half against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

G - Cesar Ruiz (MICHIGAN): 6-2 6/8 HEIGHT, 307 LBS, 33 1/8" ARMS, 79 5/8" WINGSPAN

Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

TACKLES

Why would the Saints need a Wirfs, Peart, Taylor, or Hunt? Pro Bowl Tackle Terron Armstead's recent injury bug and his $15M contract.

T - Tristan Wirfs (IOWA): 6-4 7/8 HEIGHT, 320 LBS, 34" ARMS 80 2/8" WINGSPAN

Aug 31, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) reacts during the game against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

T - Matt Peart (UCONN): 6-6 5/8 HEIGHT, 318 LBS, 36 5/8" ARMS, 86 4/8" WINGSPAN

Jan 25, 2020; Mobile, AL, USA; North offensive tackle Matt Peart of Connecticut (65) in the first half of the 2020 Senior Bowl college football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

T- Alex Taylor (S. CAROLINA ST.): 6-8 3/8 HEIGHT, 308 LBS, 36 1/8" ARMS 88" WINGSPAN

Jan 25, 2020; Mobile, AL, USA; North linebacker Joshua Uche of Michigan (6) is blocked by South offensive tackle Alex Taylor of South Carolina St. (77) in the first half of the 2020 Senior Bowl college football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

T - Robert Hunt (Louisiana-Lafayette): 6-5 1/8 HEIGHT, 323 LBS, 33 4/8" ARMS, 82" WINGSPAN

We will have more coverage on the 2020 NFL Combine on the Saints News Network.