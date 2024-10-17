Saints Elevate Receiver Ahead Of Broncos Clash
The New Orleans Saints have elevated wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad for their Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos. This was initially reported by Nick Underhill of neworleans.football.
St. Brown, 28, has been with the New Orleans practice squad all season after spending all of training camp and preseason with the team. His elevation was in response to injuries to wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, who will both miss tonight's game.
A sixth-round choice by the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft, St. Brown played collegiately at Notre Dame. He is the elder brother of star Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Equanimeous played his first three years in Green Bay, catching a total of 37 passes for 543 yards and scoring once. His best season was his rookie year, when he had 21 receptions for 328 yards.
St. Brown was signed as a free agent in 2022 by the Chicago Bears. He had 21 catches for 323 yards and a touchdown that year. The following season, he'd have only five catches for 62 yards in seven games before being placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.
Equanimeous St. Brown is a big-bodied target at 6'5" and 214-Lbs. He'll join a receiving corps this evening that includes rookie fifth-round pick Bub Means, undrafted rookie Mason Tipton, and veteran Cedrick Wilson. Means, Tipton, and Wilson have a combined 14 receptions and 116 yards with one score through six games.
The 2-4 Saints will be quarterbacked by rookie Spencer Rattler, making his second straight start. New Orleans is also dealing with other offensive injuries that also has starters Taysom Hill, Erik McCoy, and Cesar Ruiz sidelined tonight.
Jane Slater and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network report that Denver has activated RT Mike McGlinchey and LB Baron Browning off injured reserve. Both players are expected to play this evening for the Broncos, who are 3-3 after winning three of their last four outings.
New Orleans is hoping to break their four-game losing streak against former coach Sean Payton. Legendary quarterback Drew Brees will also be honored by the team during the game for his induction into the Saints Hall of Fame.