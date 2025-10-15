Saints Get Alvin Kamara Injury Update After Star RB Misses Practice
The New Orleans Saints are one of the worst teams in the league this season and it's led to a lot of trade rumors surrounding their team. Players like Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara are the top names being thrown around at the trade deadline, but it's unclear if the Saints will move either of them.
Kamara makes the most sense as a trade chip because he's a veteran and likely won't be a star running back by the time the Saints are ready to contend again. With that in mind, trading him for a late round pick makes a lot of sense.
But the injury bug has thrown a bit of a wrench in these plans.
Ahead of Week 7, Kamara missed practice with an ankle injury. An injury designation like this could slam the brakes on any potential trade. It could stop teams from reaching out to acquire him because an injured veteran running back isn't very valuable to contenders.
Saints' Alvin Kamara battling ankle injury in Week 7
But Saints insider Katherine Terrell recently added some insight to this injury designation. Terrell reported that Kamara is on a bit of a maintenance schedule with his ankle, which means it shouldn't come as a surprise if he misses practices on Wednesdays. As Kamara continues to play on his ankle injury, it'll be a very intriguing storyline to follow at the trade deadline.
But Kamara wasn't the only Saints star on the injury report. In fact, the aforementioned Olave popped up on the injury report as a limited participant in practice with a hip injury. Olave's reportedly hip injury could hurt his trade value a bit, too. It could also cripple the Saints' offense a bit if he misses any time.
Cornerback Isaac Yiadom was also missing from practice with a hamstring injury. Yiadom's availability isn't looking good for Week 7. Fellow cornerback Alontae Taylor was a limited participant with a knee injury. If the Saints are missing one or both of these cornerbacks, their defense could struggle this week.
