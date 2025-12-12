Kellen Moore Drops Alvin Kamara Update For Saints-Panthers

The New Orleans Saints wil face off against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and it sounds like rookie running back Devin Neal will be the team's lead running back once again.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara hasn't played in a game since New Orleans' Week 12 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. Kamara has dealt with knee and ankle injuries and missed the last two games against the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kamara missed practice all week and when Saints head coach Kellen Moore gave updates on Friday, he noted that Kamara will miss the team's Week 15 contest against Carolina.

"Alright, medical, we've got two guys out for the game," Moore said. "Alvin. Alvin will be out with the knee/ankle and Asim Richards will be out with the ankle. Justin Reid will be questionable with the knee. Everyone else is good to go.

The Saints won't have Alvin Kamara on Sunday

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Kamara has played in 11 games so far this season with the Saints and has 471 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 33 receptions, and 186 receiving yards.

Neal has gotten the bulk of the carries for New Orleans over the last two weeks. Neal had 14 carries for 47 yards on Nov. 30 against the Miami Dolphins. He also added three catches for 22 yards. He had the best game of his young career last weekend and had 70 rushing yards on 19 carries against the Buccaneers to go along with his first career NFL touchdown. He also added a catch for 14 yards.

New Orleans' running game has looked solid over the last two weeks with Neal filling in for Kamara, but it's still never good to have one of your top overall weapons out, especially against a division opponent. New Orleans enters the Week 15 contest riding the high of a win over the Buccaneers last week, but has a tough matchup against Carolina not at full strength. When the Saints last played the Panthers on Nov. 9, Kamara had 83 yards on the ground and 32 yards in the air.

