Saints Ground Game Vs. Eagles Defense - Who Will Prevail In The Trenches?
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 NFL action. New Orleans is 2-0 after beating the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys by a combined score of 91-29. Philadelphia comes in with a 1-1 record after losing at home in the final minute to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.
The story of the NFL season so far is the Saints' offense, which is first in points scored and third in total yardage under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. It's only two games in, but so far this system is looking as explosive as the days of Drew Brees and Sean Payton.
Now, New Orleans takes on a Philadelphia defense that's loaded with talent but has underachieved in their results. The Eagles rank 27th in points allowed and 30th in total yardage. It's still early, but it's also been a steep drop from two years ago when the Eagles were near the top of the NFL in nearly every defensive category.
Klint Kubiak's system is predicated on rushing the ball successfully. Doing so sets up so many other things the offense can do to shred opposing defenses. The Eagles have the personnel to slow it, but do they have the fortitude?
Saints Running Game vs. Eagles Run Defense
New Orleans Offense
After sputtering the last two years, the New Orleans ground attack has gotten off to an impressive start in 2024. They've averaged 185 yards on the ground through two games, ranking third in the league, while managing nearly five yards per carry and rushing for six touchdowns.
As expected, Alvin Kamara is the focal point of Kubiak's offense. Kamara, NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 2, has 198 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. He's averaging 5.7 per attempt in a scheme perfectly tailored to his best attributes.
Versatile weapon Taysom Hill hasn't gotten many touches so far. Hill has just eight runs for 53 yards and two additional receptions. But, defenses know what a bruising and dynamic runner Hill is. Additionally, he's been a surprisingly valuable blocker and a threat that defenses must account for at nearly every spot along the formation.
Hill's touches will certainly come. However, it might not be this week. He suffered a chest injury in last week's win over Dallas. The injury could keep him out of practice all week and possibly sideline him for this matchup.
Jamaal Williams will see even more touches if Hill is unavailable. Williams has 77 yards rushing so far and is running far more decisively than he did in his first year with New Orleans. While not the off-tackle runner Kamara is, Williams provides a rugged inside option and is particularly effective in short yardage and near the goal line.
The previous offensive coordinator rarely used wideouts Rashid Shaheed or Chris Olave as runners. Both have terrific open field ability. Kubiak has teased each with jet sweeps and even lining them up in the backfield. Don't be surprised if we see more of that through the course of the year.
New Orleans blocking has been the most pleasant surprise so far. The off-tackle attacking scheme has certainly been a factor, but the linemen are performing at a high level. Tackles Taliese Fuaga and Trevor Penning are blowing holes into the second level. Interior blockers Lucas Patrick, Erik McCoy, and Cesar Ruiz have been equally impressive.
Philadelphia Defense
After a good ranking (10th) against the run last year, Philadelphia has struggled against opposing rushing games to open 2024. The Eagles have allowed 315 yards on the ground so far, ranking 25th in the league. The eye-popping 6.4 per carry against their defense ranks dead last in the NFL.
Philadelphia's struggles against the run actually date back to the final stretch of last season. Over their last nine games of the 2023-24 campaign, playoff included, the Eagles were gashed for an average of over 142 yards per game on the ground.
New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has changed Philadelphia's 4-3 scheme to a 3-4 base, but many of the alignments across the front have remained the same. Additionally, much of the personnel along their front seven is also back.
Mammoth DT Jordan Davis mans the nose tackle spot. Davis is a load to deal with, but too often, blockers are able to use his own momentum against him to create rushing lanes. Ends Jalen Carter and Milton Williams are also physical specimens. All three are capable of clogging inside lanes, but too often get pinned inside on traps and off-tackle plays.
Philadelphia has a foursome of accomplished edge rushers in Josh Sweat, Bryce Huff, Brandon Graham, and Nolan Smith. Sweat and Graham are solid against the run. Huff and Smith will often get manhandled by run blockers, especially when a play comes right at them.
Third-year ILB Nakobe Dean is spectacular in pursuit and has the potential to be a playmaker. He's also frequently pinned inside on off-tackle runs and must show better awareness. This has also been a consistent weakness of former Buccaneers LB Devin White, signed by the Eagles this offseason. White was inactive against Atlanta, but should see reps against New Orleans.
Former Saints LB Zack Baun flashed some pass rush potential against Green Bay in the opener. Against Atlanta's running game last week, he showed why he was often a liability while with the Saints. Don't be surprised if rookie LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. pass both White and Baun on the depth chart in early downs sooner rather than later.
Philadelphia has a physical secondary, but their corners aren't a factor in run support. The same cannot be said for their safeties. Reed Blankenship and former Saint Chauncey Gardner-Johnson are extremely active around the line of scrimmage. Each have also had some tackling issues, both at the line and on the second level.
What to Watch
The Saints have largely attacked defenses with off-tackle and stretch plays. That shouldn't change against Philadelphia, who struggled against those runs on Monday against Atlanta.
If the Eagles over-commit to stopping the off-tackle plays, then backside blocking must win their battles for Alvin Kamara to use his tremendous cut back ability. Few backs have his balance or vision.
Don't be surprised if we see more of Shaheed and/or Olave in the New Orleans backfield for some of those stretch plays. Especially if Taysom Hill is unable to go. Either receiver can be tremendous in the open field and could also hurt the Eagles on jet sweeps.
Kamara and the offensive line are off to tremendous starts. The Eagles present a challenge with the talent they have defensively. However, this matchup heavily favors the Saints if they can be successful on early downs to open up their playbook during the course of the game.