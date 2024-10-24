Saints Icon Closer To Hall Of Fame, Who's Getting Snubbed
A couple New Orleans Saints legends moved a little closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week. Meanwhile, the ludicrous travesty of a Dome Patrol Hall of Fame snub unfortunately continued.
On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee trimmed a list of 167 modern-era candidates for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 down to just 50 members. Three former Saints made the cut to 50, including one legend among the best players in New Orleans franchise history.
Cornerback Eric Allen and defensive tackle Kevin Williams each had brief stops in New Orleans during their storied careers. Williams played 11 productive years with the Vikings and one in Seattle before finishing his career with the Saints in 2015.
Allen played three years in New Orleans from 1995 to 1997. His first seven years were with the Eagles and last last four with the Raiders after leaving New Orleans. In his three years as a Saint, Allen made one Pro Bowl and intercepted five passes. He had 54 interceptions and nine defensive touchdowns over his 14-year career.
The third former Saint is by far the most accomplished of the three and one of the most decorated of the remaining 50 Hall of Fame candidates.
Jahri Evans
This is the third year of Hall of Fame eligibility for Jahri Evans, now currently an offensive line coach for the Saints. He was a semifinalist in 2023 and a finalist last year. Evans is already a member of the Saints Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, and Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame.
A right guard for New Orleans throughout his incredible career, Evans has also been selected for the Saints Ring of Honor. He'll be officially inducted into the Ring of Honor at halftime of the Saints Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns.
New Orleans selected Evans in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of tiny Division II Bloomsburg State in eastern Pennsylvania. A tackle in college, he was an All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference selection for all three of his years as a starter.
Moved to guard after being drafted, Evans emerged as a surprise starter coming out of his first training camp. It was a starting role he'd never surrender as he embarked on an outstanding award-winning career.
Over 11 years with the Saints Evans started 179 of a possible 186 games through 2016. He was selected to the 2006 All-Rookie Team, one of several honors to follow. He'd make six straight Pro Bowls from 2009 to 2014. For four consecutive years between 2009 and 2012, Evans was a 1st Team All-Pro selection.
Evans was a vital part of a New Orleans offense that put together one of the most productive stretches in NFL history. He supplied exemplary pass protection for QB Drew Brees while also leading an underrated running game for a devastating balanced attack.
Evans was voted onto both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Reference All-Decade 2010s Team. He'd put together an incredible 122 consecutive starts, including playoffs, from 2006 to 2013 while maintaining an elite level of play.
After leaving New Orleans following the 2016 season, Evans played out his final year with the Green Bay Packers. He'd retire as one of the more decorated offensive linemen in NFL history.
While Evans is inching closer to a rightful spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, another Saints legend has been ridiculously overlooked in the process yet again.
Snubbed Again
On Tuesday, a screening committee cut down a list of 60 Senior candidates to 31 for possible Senior induction into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Unfathomably, Pat Swilling did not make the cut from 60 to 31.
It's a travesty that Pat Swilling wasn't inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a modern-era candidate. His pass rushing production was on par with the league's best at the time, as was his ability to affect opposing offenses. It's an even bigger injustice that Swilling continues to be overlooked by the Senior Committee.
Selected in the third round of the 1986 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech, Swilling was the final piece of the vaunted Dome Patrol. After a somewhat quiet rookie year (4 sacks), he'd make at least as big an impact as his other three intimidating teammates Rickey Jackson, Sam Mills, and Vaughan Johnson.
In seven seasons with New Orleans, Swilling had 76.5 sacks, forced 24 fumbles, and intercepted three passes. With Swilling on one edge, Hall of Fame LB Rickey Jackson on the other, Vaughan Johnson and Sam Mills manning the middle, and an underrated defensive line, the Saints had a unit that battered opponents.
While with the Saints, Swilling had five years of double-digit sack totals, earned four Pro Bowls, and two 1st Team All-Pro honors. His NFL-high 17 sacks in 1991 remains a single-season franchise record and helped earn him the 1991 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.
As for Jahri Evans, a selection committee will reduce the 50 modern-era candidates down to 25 semifinalists later this fall. Following that, the list will be reduced to 15 finalists before 3-5 candidates will be selected for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 during Super Bowl LIX weekend in February.