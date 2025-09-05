Saints Injury Update: 2 Key Starters To Miss Week 1
The New Orleans Saints have made more than a handful of moves to try to put their team in the best position going forward. While a lot of these moves have seemed to help, including the hiring of head coach Kellen Moore, the team still sits in a bad spot.
One decision the Saints made this offseason was to re-sign edge rusher Chase Young to a new contract. Many in the media bring up Young's injury concerns and suggest the Saints overpaid. But New Orleans hasn't seemed to care about these concerns.
Now, before Week 1, Young is battling a calf injury.
Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune discussed the Young injury, noting how concerning the injury was for Young's ability to play this week and beyond.
"A day after suffering a calf injury, New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young did not participate in the team's Thursday practice session," Johnson wrote. "Coach Kellen Moore downplayed the injury after Wednesday's practice, saying Young 'just had a little something,' but his absence Thursday now creates some doubt about his availability for the Saints' Week 1 opener against the Arizona Cardinals — what would be a huge defensive loss as New Orleans kicks off its 2025 season."
Shortly after Johnson voiced these concerns, Moore delivered some crushing news: Young would miss Week 1.
Chase Young, Trevor Penning are listed as "Out" for Week 1
Young will miss the contest, which is a huge blow for the Saints. He might not be the dominant edge rusher that many expected he would be when he was drafted, but the Ohio State product is still a crucial piece of the Saints' defensive front.
To make matters worse, Coach Moore also announced that offensive lineman Trevor Penning would miss the game with a toe injury. Penning has looked very impressive during training camp and the preseason as he adjusted from playing tackle to playing guard.
The Saints will likely struggle to win the line of scrimmage with Young and Penning set to miss the game. New Orleans is already fighting an uphill battle to win games this year. These injuries are only going to make it more difficult.
