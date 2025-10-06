Saints' Kellen Moore Has 2-Word Statement On First NFL Coaching Win
Put Kellen Moore in the record books, pronto.
Very few people who dedicate their lives to the game of football wind up winning even a single game as an NFL head coach. It's an exclusive fraternity, and Moore joined that fraternity as the New Orleans Saints beat the New York Giants 26-14 on Sunday.
The Saints were playing scrappy football for Moore in his first four games, but a win was the reward they were seeking. And after shrugging off an early 14-3 deficit, they proved that they were the more disciplined, complete team, a resounding endorsement of the job their new sideline boss is doing.
Moore's reflections on first win
Moore's message to the media (and by extension, Saints fans) after the win was one of gratitude and excitement.
"It's awesome," Moore said, via the Saints' official website. "This is a special group. Their resiliency to hang in there through some challenging times the first month. By no means is it the perfect script to start a journey together as a group. I thought our guys just battled the entire game, and it was just really fun to see those guys."
It wasn't just Moore's first win, but it was starting quarterback Spencer Rattler's as well, as the 25-year-old went 0-10 in his first handful of games under center. It was also the first win for the Saints' five active rookies, including first-round pick Kelvin Banks Jr., who has played every offensive snap this season at left tackle.
"I think for all of our guys, for all of our coaches, this entire group that's come together, there's a lot of resiliency that's had to come through for four games," he said. "We missed four opportunities. To be close and to feel like you're playing good football, it was good. It was a big-time momentum opportunity for our team, establish some winning success, and hopefully it carries on in the future."
The Saints aren't yet close to where they want to be as a franchise. But it's important to start establishing a winning culture, and Moore has thus far given off plenty of signals that he's the right man to lead that effort.
