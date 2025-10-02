Commanders-Saints Trade Idea Ships Five-Time Pro Bowler To Washington
In a very real way, the New Orleans Saints may hold the key to this year's NFL trade deadline.
Most football minds didn't expect the Saints to contend for a playoff spot this year, and a month into the season, they're 0-4. Only one team in NFL history has made it to the postseason after an 0-4 start (shoutout to the 1992 San Diego Chargers), so it's pretty much time for the Saints to commit to selling.
But how far the Saints choose to go in their efforts to shed talent for future assets might determine how wild this year's trade deadline gets. And one of the main names that will be under the microscope is five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara.
Is Kamara a good trade fit for Washington Commanders?
Kamara has been a great Saint, and he signed a two year extension last October that gave him team control through the end of the 2026 campaign. But even the most devoted player might be ready to leave a franchise that seems to be headed for a total rebuild.
Meanwhile, the Draft Network's Justin Melo recently proposed a trade partner for Kamara that admittedly makes a ton of sense -- the 2-2 Washington Commanders.
"The Washington Commanders lost veteran running back Austin Ekeler to a season-ending injury. It forced rookie rusher Bill Croskey-Merritt into a prominent role," Melo wrote. "Perhaps his ascension is a little premature. The Commanders are still rotating backs. Croskey-Merritt has failed to reach 50 rushing yards in three straight appearances.
"General manager Adam Peters is a known negotiator, having acquired Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel via trade earlier this offseason. If the Commanders can locate the capital, they should make a strong push to pair Kamara with Jayden Daniels."
The Commanders are rolling with seventh-round rookie Croskey-Merritt as their primary starter in the backfield after losing veteran Austin Ekeler to an Achilles tear. But Kamara could come in and instantly take over the role Washington wanted Ekeler to play, probably with a good amount of added explosiveness.
Of course, there's no guarantee Washington is interested, but the Saints could be putting out feelers for Kamara any day now. There's got to be a market for a player who nearly reached 1,500 total yards last season, even if he's off to a slightly slower start this year.
Kamara will likely have final say over whether he gets traded as well, but he might relish the chance to play for a returning playoff team with an exciting young quarterback in Jayden Daniels.