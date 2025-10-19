Saints' Key Playmaker Leaves Game With Apparent Injury
The New Orleans Saints are one of the worst teams in football this season, but they've looked decent at times despite a 1-5 record on the year. Heading into Week 7's matchup with the Chicago Bears, the Saints had a lot to prove.
Early in the game against the Bears, the offense looked horrible. They didn't seem able to complete anything of substance early in the contest. Alvin Kamara was featured early in the game, but the Saints were averaging less than a passing yard per attempt close to halftime. The offense wasn't able to get any push on the ground and Spencer Rattler was struggling to find any pass catcher down the field.
The Saints also suffered a crushing injury to one of their key playmakers on offense.
Kendre Miller exits Week 7 game with apparent knee injury
Kendre Miller left the game after one carry for seven yards with an apparent knee injury. Miller had been seeing an increase in his touches over the last few weeks as the Saints seemingly shopped Alvin Kamara on the trade market.
The Saints have a lot of players being thrown around in trade rumors right now. Kamara has been one of the top names mentioned, though the veteran has noted that he'd rather retire than play somewhere other than New Orleans. Still, Kamara is getting older and the Saints need to look for their future running back.
Miller has looked solid for the most part. Given the fact that he's still young and explosive, the Saints likely see him as a crucial piece of their future. Miller has the ability to play beside Kamara for the next year or two before taking over as the top back on offense as the Saints continue their rebuild.
The Saints are going to miss having Miller on offense. In the offseason, they were reportedly looking to add talent to their running back room. Missing Miller leaves the Saints with a lack of depth in the backfield. Kamara is the top option and it's very questionable after that.
