Latest Saints-Chargers Trade Speculation Makes No Sense For New Orleans

The Saints likely won't make the big trade that everybody thinks they will...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints are at the bottom of the NFL, as everybody expected coming into the season, but they're playing a lot better than many predicted.

Still, the Saints are rebuilding, which means they might turn to some trades at the upcoming trade deadline. The Saints have a lot of intriguing trade candidates who they could deal at the deadline, but some make more sense than others. Chris Olave is the top trade candidate on the team, but it seems like he's working toward an extension. Beyond Olave, it's sort of murky for the Saints.

FanSided's Rucker Haringey recently predicted the Saints would trade running back Alvin Kamara to the Los Angeles Chargers at the trade deadline, but it doesn't make any sense for New Orleans.

Alvin Kamara remains unlikely to be traded at the deadline

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamar
Sep 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores a touch down during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Alvin Kamara insists he wants to stay with the Saints, but the Chargers need to test the player's resolve. They desperately need running back help after losing Najee Harris to a torn Achilles," Haringey wrote. "The idea of Kamara becoming a receiving threat for quarterback Justin Herbert should excite football fans throughout the league. He could give Los Angeles the ability to turn short throws and screens into long gains. That's particularly important given the Chargers' struggles to protect their franchise signal-caller.

"The odds are stacked against Kamara changing his mind, but the Chargers need to make a call. He could turn them from intriguing playoff team to Super Bowl favorites. It's time for Los Angeles to go all in with this kind of move."

Kamara stated a few weeks ago that he would like to finish his career with the Saints, but the rumors still didn't die down. Recently, Kamara stated that he would rather retire than be traded to a new team, which almost certainly scares all potential suitors away.

The Chargers desperately need a running back after Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris suffered early season injuries. While Kamara would fit their roster, he doesn't want to be moved, so this deal makes no sense.

The Saints will likely hold onto Kamara until the end of his contract.

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

