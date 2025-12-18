Saints RB Should See Major Opportunity Against Jets

The New Orleans Saints are going to be thin at running back on Sunday when they take on the New York Jets.

New Orleans lost backup running back Kendre Miller earlier in the campaign for the season. Alvin Kamara hasn't played since Nov. 23, although he hasn't been ruled out for the team's matchup against the Jets. Kamara missed practice on Wednesday, but he hasn't been ruled out. On the other hand, rookie running back Devin Neal, who has filled in as the No. 1 option with Kamara and Miller hurt, was ruled out by head coach Kellen Moore on Wednesday.

All eyes are going to be on the Injury Report over the next few days to see if Kamara can return to the practice field and get into the mix for Sunday's contest. If not, one guy who could quickly become an X-factor for New Orleans in the contest is 22-year-old running back Audric Estimé.

The Saints have another RB for fans to like

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime (30) leaps over Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Estimé and Evan Hull are the other two running backs on the active roster, outside of Kamara and Neal. Estimé was a rookie in 2024 after being selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. Last season, he had 310 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 76 carries. He also had five catches for 27 yards.

Hull has just 11 total carries for 32 yards in five games in three seasons (two with the Indianapolis Colts and one with the Saints).

Estimé has the most upside of the two. He has gotten into the action in four games for the Saints this season and has just 22 yards on six carries. Last season, he had two different games with 40 or more rushing yards, even in a limited role in Denver.

Plus, the Jets have been bad against the rush this season. So far this season, the Jets have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards per game at 137.2 yards per game.

The Saints' running back room has taken a hit this season, but fortunately, Estimé has upside and very well could be in for a big role on Sunday if Kamara misses another game.

