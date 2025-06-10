Saints Linked To $84 Million All-Pro Star Cornerback
The Green Bay Packers reportedly shopped All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander on the trade market for the last few months. When no deal came to fruition, the Packers ended up opting to release Alexander before the 2025 season.
Kyle Besson of Athlon Sports recently suggested the New Orleans Saints could be a team that goes after the newly released star cornerback.
"The Saints have been busy adding to their secondary throughout the offseason. The team initially targeted former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Chavarius Ward before he signed a large deal with the Indianapolis Colts," Besson wrote. "After missing out on Ward, New Orleans used their fourth-round draft selection on standout Louisville Cardinals cornerback Quincy Riley. The Saints weren't done there just yet, however, as the team brought in former Los Angeles Chargers standout Asante Samuel Jr. for a visit.
"With New Orleans continuing to do their due diligence on free-agent cornerbacks, they'll likely take a look at Alexander. The former first-round pick has had a decorated career with the Packers, being named to two Pro Bowls and earning second-team All-Pro honors twice."
The Saints desperately need cornerback help. Their unit is very young right now and would benefit tremendously from having a proven veteran like Alexander in the room.
Though adding Alexander wouldn't push the Saints to the Super Bowl, it could prove to be a move that makes the defense better as a whole. Add in the fact that the star cornerback likely isn't going to look for a massive contract after being released and the Saints could emerge as a real contender in the sweepstakes to sign him.
At the end of the day, New Orleans would likely need to overpay to sign him as it's not a very lucrative place to want to play right now. If the Saints are okay with that, we could see a deal in the coming weeks.
